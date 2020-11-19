The Columbus Organization Demonstrates Top Scores In Customer Satisfaction

WAYNE, Pa., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Columbus Organization, a nationally recognized provider of care coordination services for individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities today announced the results of their 2020 Customer Satisfaction survey. The annual survey critically assesses service recipient/guardian satisfaction across eight dimensions: (1) Understanding client needs, (2) Listening/support in developing person-centered goals, (3) Appointment adherence, (4) Responsiveness, (5) Ease of contact, (6) Advocacy, (7) Respectfulness, and (8) Expertise in waiver services and community resources.

With 1784 completed surveys, the data was aggregated and also segmented by the state in which the service was delivered. Families and individuals receiving direct care comprised 89% of the responses, of which the number of individuals responding quadrupled compared to 2019. This demonstrates significant progress in Columbus clients achieving a higher level of independence and self-awareness over the past year. Eighty-four percent of respondents agreed/strongly agreed with the statement "I am satisfied with my care coordinator," a 7% increase over last year. Additionally, for each of the eight dimensions, there was an average increase in satisfaction of 5.6% since 2019.

Melissa Richards, Sr. VP of Clinical Operations noted, "We are thrilled by these results, not only because they validate the positive impact our care coordination team has offered to clients, but also because ongoing refinement of our services has translated to significant increases in already excellent scores for each of the eight dimensions. Additionally, we have seen high scores across all states that we serve proving that our approach to care coordination is scalable and consistent."

About The Columbus Organization

The Columbus Organization empowers individuals to realize their meaningful-life goals through nationally recognized care/support coordination, professional clinical staffing, and quality improvement services for the intellectual/developmental disability (I/DD) or behavioral needs community. The Company delivers an unmatched depth of expertise, breadth of resources, diversity of thinking, and dedication to finding the most appropriate, personalized solutions for its customers. visit www.columbusorg.com.

About HealthEdge

HealthEdge Investment Partners, LLC is an operating-oriented private equity firm founded in 2005 that focuses exclusively on the healthcare industry. HealthEdge seeks to achieve superior returns by investing in businesses that benefit from the knowledge, experience, and network of relationships of its partners. Health Edge's partners have more than 100 years of combined operating experience in healthcare as CEOs and investors. For more information on HealthEdge, please visit www.healthedgepartners.com

