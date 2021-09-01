The Columbus Organization Acquires Shift New Jersey To Become New Jersey's Leading Support Coordination Company

BLUE BELL, Pa., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Columbus Organization, a nationally recognized pioneer in care coordination services, today announced the acquisition of Shift New Jersey, a support coordination, transition assessment, and job/college support agency with close to a decade of experience in the state. With this acquisition, The Columbus Organization's team of 58 Support Coordinators, Supervisors, and Directors will now serve over 1,600 individuals, making it the leading Support Coordination agency in New Jersey.

Dr. Tanya Wyant, Columbus' Executive State Director for NJ noted, "Columbus and Shift NJ share a passion and dedication to this community, and the combined behavioral health expertise of the two organizations will provide thousands of families in NJ with unmatched skills, resources, and advocacy. There are so many people in need of our services, and we are thrilled that this synergy will expand our reach and elevate the impact we have in New Jersey."

Founded in 2012 by a teacher of students with special needs, Shift NJ has built a strong reputation for high-quality, person-centered care in NJ. The company's measurement-based approach will enable a seamless integration into The Columbus Organization's revolutionary ACCOMPLISH Solution TM to improve health outcomes for individuals with intellectual/developmental, behavioral, medical, and complex care challenges.

Dan Peltz, CEO of Shift NJ, commented, "For close to 10 years, we have been dedicated to empowering individuals, and by partnering with a leader and pioneer in the space we can expand the impact we have on individuals with disabilities nationwide. Together we will pave the way for the future of disability services, and we are looking forward to this tremendous opportunity."

Mr. Peltz will transition into the role of Executive Director, Organizational Effectiveness - Care Coordination, reporting directly to Carlos Hernandez, Senior VP of Care Coordination. Mr. Hernandez commented, "It has always been our goal to serve as many individuals as possible, giving even the most complex behavioral health cases a new lease on life and the ability to achieve their meaningful-life goals. Dan's expertise and facile understanding of measurement-based care will provide the perfect foundation for refining care coordination delivery and improving health outcomes."

The acquisition will be completed on September 1, 2021.

About The Columbus OrganizationThe Columbus Organization empowers individuals to realize their meaningful-life goals through nationally recognized care/support coordination, professional clinical staffing, and quality improvement services for the intellectual/developmental disability (I/DD) or behavioral needs community. The Company delivers an unmatched depth of expertise, breadth of resources, diversity of thinking, and dedication to finding the most appropriate, personalized solutions for its customers. Visit www.columbusorg.com.

About HealthEdgeHealthEdge Investment Partners, LLC is an operating-oriented private equity firm founded in 2005 that focuses exclusively on the healthcare industry. HealthEdge seeks to achieve superior returns by investing in businesses that benefit from the knowledge, experience, and network of relationships of its partners. Health Edge's partners have more than 100 years of combined operating experience in healthcare as CEOs and investors. Visit www.healthedgepartners.com.

