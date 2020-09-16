The Colony Group Expands Services To Meet Clients' Needs Beyond Wealth And Business Management

BOSTON, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Colony Group, a national wealth and business management company, today announced the launch of Curated by Colony, a bespoke set of services offered through external partnerships designed to address the needs and objectives of clients beyond traditional financial planning and wealth management. The initiative highlights The Colony Group's continued efforts to bring innovative and valuable services to its clients, at all stages of life.

Curated by Colony provides a holistic approach to clients' future planning, offering a robust selection of handpicked services across health and wellness, career development and lifelong learning, cybersecurity, custom travel, and more to help enhance clients' wellbeing. Through these offerings, The Colony Group's clients now can have access to an integrated set of life enrichment services and resources in addition to a full array of financial services.

"We have had the privilege of getting to know many of our clients over long periods of time, and in the course of building those close relationships, we get to know more about their hopes and dreams for themselves and their loved ones," shares Jennifer Geoghegan, Chief of Staff and Strategy of The Colony Group. "Curated by Colony is designed to empower our clients with high-quality resources in areas that matter to them and support them in their pursuit of achieving their life goals."

Curated by Colony is a natural progression in the expansion of services offered by The Colony Group for clients and their families. Its services include business management for some of the top talent in the entertainment and professional sports industries, business transition planning for closely held companies, divorce and dispute resolution services, and sustainable investing solutions for private wealth and institutional clients, in addition to its expansive wealth and investment management services.

"We are continually inspired by our clients and are always looking for innovative ways to bring them closer to the fulfillment they are seeking in their lives," said Michael Nathanson, Chair & CEO of The Colony Group. "Curated by Colony is yet another demonstration of our commitment to add value to our clients' experiences and to seek collaborative business partners that we believe can help us deliver what our clients expect and deserve."

The launch of Curated by Colony follows Glass Malek joining the The Colony Group in September 2019, expanding the firm's business management services and West Coast footprint. Additionally, Harvest Capital Management joined with The Colony Group in August 2019, bolstering its services and capabilities for business owner and family office clients.

About The Colony Group, LLC The Colony Group, LLC ("Colony") is an independent, fee-only wealth and business management firm with locations in California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York and Virginia. With origins dating back to 1986, Colony provides individuals and families, executives, business owners, entrepreneurs, athletes and entertainers, institutions and non-profit organizations with deep expertise that goes beyond investment management and can encompass tax, estate, retirement and philanthropic planning, asset allocation and sustainable investing solutions, family office services, business management services, divorce and dispute resolution services, and life-enrichment services through Curated by Colony.

