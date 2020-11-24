The Collectors Universe 2020 Annual Meeting To Be Held As A Virtual Meeting Via A Live Audio Webcast

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collectors Universe, Inc. ("Collectors"" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CLCT), a leading provider of value-added authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of collectibles, is reminding its stockholders that the Company's 2020 Annual Stockholders Meeting, to be held on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. (Pacific Time), will be a virtual meeting that will be conducted exclusively via a live audio webcast. The decision to hold a virtual-only Annual Meeting was prompted by the public health impact of the coronavirus pandemic and to support the health and safety of the Company's stockholders, employees and communities.

Stockholders of record as of the close of business on October 13, 2020 can join the meeting via the Internet at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/CLCT2020 by using the 16-digit control number included on the proxy card, voting instruction form, or notice previously received. Any stockholder that holds its shares through a bank or broker or other nominee holder, and does not have a control number, should contact the bank, broker or other nominee holder to obtain that number. Stockholders are encouraged to log in to the website by 9:45 a.m. (Pacific Time) on the day of the Annual Meeting to access and review meeting materials. Stockholders will be able to submit their questions through the meeting website and vote their shares electronically during the Annual Meeting by following the instructions on the meeting website during the Annual Meeting. Access to the live webcast will also be made available on Collectors Universe's Events and Presentations website page.

Other Methods of Vot ing at the Virtual Annual Meeting

Whether or not you plan to attend the virtual Annual Meeting, please do not wait until the date of the Annual Meeting to vote your shares. Instead, vote as soon as possible, by signing, dating and returning the proxy card or voting instruction card that you received in the postage-paid envelope provided, or use the telephone or Internet voting instructions that are on the Notice of Availability of Internet Proxy Materials mailed to you and on proxy card. If you hold your shares in an account at a bank, broker, dealer or other nominee, you will need to follow the instructions provided by your bank, broker, dealer or other nominee, to vote your shares. Voting your shares by any of the above methods will ensure that, if you are unable to "attend" the virtual Annual Meeting, your shares will be voted in accordance with your wishes. Voting now by one of these methods will not limit your right to change your vote later or to "attend" the virtual Annual Meeting.

If you have additional questions about the election of directors or the other proposals to be voted on at the Annual Meeting, about the Proxy Statement or about the virtual Annual Meeting, or if you would like additional copies of this Proxy Statement or if you need assistance voting your shares, please contact:

Collectors Universe, Inc.P. O. Box 6280Newport Beach, California 92658Attention: Corporate SecretaryorCall (949) 567-1157

About Collectors Universe

Collectors Universe, Inc. is a leading provider of value-added services to the collectibles markets. The Company authenticates and grades collectible coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs and memorabilia). The Company also compiles and publishes authoritative information about United States and world coins, collectible trading cards and sports memorabilia and operates its CCE dealer-to-dealer Internet bid-ask market for certified coins and its Expos trade show and conventions business. This information is accessible to collectors and dealers at the Company's website, http://www.collectorsuniverse.com, and is also published in print.

Shelton GroupLeanne K. Sievers 949-224-3874 sheltonir@sheltongroup.com

MacKenzie Partners, Inc.Bob Marese 212-929-5405 bmarese@mackenziepartners.com