The Coca-Cola Company Unveils New Global Brand Platform For Coca-Cola Trademark

Coca-Cola today unveiled a new global brand philosophy and platform called Real Magic, which invites everyone to celebrate the real magic of humanity.

The platform refreshes the brand's trademark promise - to unite and uplift people every day - with renewed relevance for the world we live in today. The platform is built from lessons of the last 18 months: that we can find magic all around us when we come together in unexpected moments that elevate the everyday into the extraordinary. It also acknowledges the many contradictions experienced as new generations find harmony and human connection in a virtual and divided world.

"Coca-Cola is a brand defined by dichotomies: humble but iconic, authentic yet secret, real yet magical," said Manolo Arroyo, Chief Marketing Officer for The Coca-Cola Company. "The Real Magic philosophy is rooted in the belief that dichotomies can make the world a more interesting place - a world of extraordinary people, unexpected opportunities and wonderful moments. At the same time, it captures the essence of Coca-Cola itself: a real taste that is indescribable, unique, a touch of real magic."

Real Magic marks the first new global brand platform for Coca-Cola since 2016 and is being launched alongside a refreshed visual identity, as well as a new perspective on the Coca-Cola logo that will feature across Coca-Cola marketing. Inspired by its representation on Coca-Cola's iconic packaging, the "Hug" logo lifts the curved Coca-Cola trademark on bottle and can labels to provide a visual signature that will embrace and frame moments of magic across Coca-Cola's communications.

Coca-Cola is collaborating with artists, photographers and illustrators to bring the concept of Real Magic to life through the embrace of the Hug logo. Through their own distinct and unfiltered lenses, they will bring moments of everyday magic to life in ways that are inclusive and collective, yet also individual and expressive. Design partners include Wieden+Kennedy London, KnownUnknown and Kenyon Weston.

"Real Magic is not simply a tagline or a one-off campaign: It is a long-term brand philosophy and belief that will drive and guide marketing and communications across the Coca-Cola Trademark," Arroyo said.

Real Magic launches with a new campaign called "One Coke Away From Each Other." Blending real and virtual worlds, "One Coke Away From Each Other" is a metaphor that speaks to the belief that what unites us is greater than what sets us apart and celebrates our common humanity. The film, which launched digitally on Sept. 27, asks what if Coca-Cola, as a symbol of togetherness, could bridge universes meant to be apart to create Real Magic. The film also features three well-known gamers - DJ Alan Walker, Team Liquid's Aerial Powers and Average Jonas.

Coca-Cola partnered with advertising agency BETC London to create the "One Coke Away From Each Other" campaign, as well as leading film director Daniel Wolfe and gaming and CGI specialist production partner Mathematic.

The campaign also features social and digital executions, as well as out-of-home. In select markets, Coca-Cola is running a code hunt beginning Oct. 11 where people can win prizes, including gameplay sessions with celebrity gamers. There are 25 codes hidden within the film. Through collaboration with the Brand Partnership Studio at Twitch, the interactive livestreaming service, gaming creators on Twitch will unlock another 10 codes with their viewers during livestreams on their Twitch channels. As a part of the campaign, Coca-Cola will award prizes to consumers who find and enter the hidden codes on a Coca-Cola micro-site, in participating countries. Winners have the chance to receive their share of one of the largest ever prize pools of Bits, a virtual good used to show support for Twitch streamers, as a part of the sweepstakes administered by Coca-Cola.

"Through the Real Magic platform, we ultimately want to engage people very differently through an ecosystem of unique and ownable experiences," Arroyo said. "'One Coke Away From Each Other' has been built for, and with, a community that demands something different than what they may have come to expect from Coca-Cola. In developing this campaign, we've partnered with the best creators, with gamers, with Twitch and with others to find our place in a reality unlike any we've known before. That's tremendously exciting."

About The Coca-Cola Company

The Coca-Cola Company (KO) - Get Coca-Cola Company Report is a total beverage company with products sold in more than 200 countries and territories. Our company's purpose is to refresh the world and make a difference. We sell multiple billion-dollar brands across several beverage categories worldwide. Our portfolio of sparkling soft drink brands includes Coca-Cola, Sprite and Fanta. Our hydration, sports, coffee and tea brands include Dasani, smartwater, vitaminwater, Topo Chico, Powerade, Costa, Georgia, Gold Peak, Honest and Ayataka. Our nutrition, juice, dairy and plant-based beverage brands include Minute Maid, Simply, innocent, Del Valle, fairlife and AdeS. We're constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. We seek to positively impact people's lives, communities and the planet through water replenishment, packaging recycling, sustainable sourcing practices and carbon emissions reductions across our value chain. Together with our bottling partners, we employ more than 700,000 people, helping bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at www.coca-colacompany.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210929005116/en/