The Coca-Cola Company Announces Timing Of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release

The Coca-Cola Company today announced it will release third quarter 2020 financial results on Oct. 22 before the New York Stock Exchange opens. The release will be followed by an investor conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results.

The company invites investors to join a webcast for this event at www.coca-colacompany.com/investors. Downloadable files of the earnings call audio recording, as well as a transcript, will be available within 24 hours after the call on the company's website.

About The Coca-Cola Company

The Coca-Cola Company (KO) - Get Report is a total beverage company, offering over 500 brands in more than 200 countries and territories. In addition to the company's Coca-Cola brand, our portfolio includes AdeS, Ayataka, Costa, Dasani, Del Valle, Fanta, Georgia, Gold Peak, Honest, innocent, Minute Maid, Powerade, Simply, smartwater, Sprite, vitaminwater and ZICO. We're constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. We're also working to reduce our environmental impact by replenishing water and promoting recycling. With our bottling partners, we employ more than 700,000 people, helping bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at www.coca-colacompany.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

