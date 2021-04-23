The Cobblers And Sudsies Announce Transformative Partnership To Service Florida Consumers

MIAMI, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cobblers, an innovative and disruptive fashion industry start-up that's harnessing the power of technology to connect the world with artisans and reimagining how customers repair and extend the life of high-quality leather goods and premium sneakers, and Sudsies, one of the Southeast's largest dry cleaning companies for couture and everyday wear, announced the formation of a partnership that will service all wardrobe needs of Florida customers. Through this partnership, The Cobblers can offer Sudsies' existing guests a pick-up and delivery service for their premium sneakers, leather shoes, handbags, wallets, and belts. Similarly, customers of The Cobblers can use Sudsies superior dry-cleaning services via an integrated user interface.

" The Cobblers is re-inventing the leather goods repair business by vastly improving the customer experience and implementing the most advanced facility in the industry…..This is an incredible partnership as it provides a single touchpoint for a vast array of best-in-class, high-quality services from dry cleaning, to alterations, to handbag and shoe repair— We exist to make our customers happy and extend the lifecycle of your favorite shoes and handbags" Says Warren Barthes, Founder of The Cobblers.

" As Sudsies expands its services across Florida we are dedicated to growing the value we provide to our guests," stated Jason Loeb, CEO and Founder of Sudsies. " This collaboration with The Cobblers provides Sudsies' guests a turn-key solution to clean and repair all of the signature items in their closets— from the shirt on your back to the shoes on your feet, Sudsies and The Cobblers are your one-stop-shop for an entire wardrobe refresh." Mr. Loeb continued.

Rolling out over the next several weeks, the new partnership called "The Cobblies" will be fully operational in March 2021. Both The Cobblers and Sudsies are headquartered in Miami and to the best of Mr. Barthes and Mr. Loeb's knowledge, this is the first formal partnership of its kind in Florida.

About The Cobblers: The Cobblers is a fash-tech marketplace for artisans and second-hand premium items. Their community of master artisans deliver world-class restorations, cleanings and customizations of the finest sneakers, designer footwear, handbags and quality leather goods. The Cobblers empowers consumers to extend the use and life of their footwear and handbags. The Cobblers is located at 6300 NE 4th Ave Miami, FL 33138. For a full list of services and locations visit thecobblers.com.

About Sudsies: Sudsies has been providing luxury hand dry cleaning and hand finishing's to the residents of Miami Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties for over 20 years. The company has grown significantly since opening its original boutique on 67th Street and Collins Avenue. Sudsies now includes self-standing boutiques, a fleet of mobile boutiques, and a reputation for being South Florida's highest quality and eco-friendliest luxury dry cleaner. The Sudsies Dry Cleaning Laboratory is located at 12711 Biscayne Boulevard, North Miami, Fl. 33181. For a full list of services and locations visit https://sudsies.com.

Media contact: Jessica Ebert 307432@email4pr.com 305.864.3434

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-cobblers-and-sudsies-announce-transformative-partnership-to-service-florida-consumers-301275769.html

SOURCE The Cobblers