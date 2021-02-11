The Classic Tomato Soup Gets An Upgrade

OPELOUSAS, La., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A family favorite cold-weather meal, now with even more flavor! This Cajun Tomato Bisque by iheart Publix is rich, creamy and savory, thanks to Tony Chachere's ®, and the perfect complement to that melty grilled cheese sandwich.

CAJUN TOMATO BISQUE

INGREDIENTS2 Tablespoons Butter1 Medium Onion, Chopped2 Tablespoons Flour1 Can (28 Ounces) Canned Whole Tomatoes, Crushed2 Cups Chicken Stock½ Teaspoon Sugar2 Teaspoons Tony's Original Creole Seasoning1 Teaspoon Balsamic Vinegar1 Cup Heavy Cream

PREPARATIONPrep Time: 10 MinutesCook Time: 30 MinutesServes: 2-4

Melt the butter in a large stock pot. Add the onion and cook until softened and translucent, about 3 minutes. Stir in the flour and cook another minute. Add the chicken stock, tomatoes, sugar and Tony's Original Creole Seasoning to the pot and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer on medium-low heat for 20 minutes. Use an immersion blender to purée the soup. (You can also use a blender or run through a food mill, if desired.) Stir in the balsamic vinegar and cream, then remove from heat. Serve warm with a grilled cheese sandwich, crackers or whatever you desire.

About Tony Chachere's ® Tony Chachere's ® Famous Creole Cuisine was founded in 1972 by Tony Chachere, the "Ole Master" of Creole cooking, and continues to be family owned-and-operated in Opelousas, Louisiana. Tony Chachere's ® has been a fixture in kitchens across the nation for decades, with a particular presence in the Southeast. While its authentic lines of Creole products are top-notch for all sorts of dishes, its marinades, dinner mixes, salad dressings and seasonings are a must-have for your everyday feasts. You can get more Tony Chachere's ® recipes and products by visiting Tony Chachere's Recipe page. For all of the cooking tips and recipe videos you need, visit Tony Chachere's YouTube page.

