The Civil Aviation Department Of Hong Kong To Deploy Aireon's Space-Based ADS-B System

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aireon is pleased to announce that The Civil Aviation Department (CAD) of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Hong Kong's air navigation service provider (ANSP), has selected Aireon to provide space-based ADS-B for Air Traffic Service (ATS) surveillance services. CAD Hong Kong provides annual air traffic services for more than 400,000 aircraft landing and departing the Hong Kong International Airport, and manages overflights passing through the flight information region (FIR).

Aireon will provide real-time space-based ADS-B air traffic position information to CAD Hong Kong, including 100 percent coverage of their FIR. The ANSP will also gain access to Aireon data in transition zones surrounding the CAD Hong Kong airspace for enhanced cross-border safety and situational awareness of aircraft entering or flying near the boundary.

Additionally, the Aireon-CAD Hong Kong agreement includes the provision of space-based ADS-B for air traffic flow management (ATFM) to support regional coordination for a significant portion of the Asia Pacific airspace.

"We are delighted to work with CAD Hong Kong to provide space-based ADS-B data to one of the busiest regions in the world," says Peter Cabooter, Aireon's Vice President of Customer Affairs. "Their dual utilization of the Aireon's data will provide immediate benefits to their customers and aircraft who enter their region by creating a level of situation awareness never before used in this airspace, and their focus on cross-border collaboration and visibility is pivotal to enhancing operations. We look forward to the best practices Hong Kong will establish in this deployment."

Aireon is scheduled to deploy space-based ADS-B for ATS surveillance and ATFM to CAD Hong Kong in the first quarter of 2021. They will join other leading ANSPs in the region already utilizing Aireon's space-based surveillance service, including the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS), Airports Authority of India (AAI) and NiuSky Pacific Limited, formally known as Papua New Guinea Air Services Limited (PNG Air Services Ltd).

Aireon has deployed a space-based air traffic surveillance system for Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) equipped aircraft throughout the entire globe. Aireon is harnessing next-generation aviation surveillance technologies that were formerly ground-based and, for the first time ever, is extending their reach globally to significantly improve efficiency, enhance safety, reduce emissions and provide cost savings benefits to all stakeholders. Space-based ADS-B surveillance covers oceanic, polar and remote regions, and augments existing ground-based systems that are limited to terrestrial airspace. In partnership with leading ANSPs from around the world, like NAV CANADA, the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA), Enav, NATS and Naviair, as well as Iridium Communications, Aireon is providing a global, real-time, space-based air traffic surveillance system, available to all aviation stakeholders. For more information, please visit www.aireon.com .

