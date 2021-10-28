The City Of Titusville Provides Notice Of Data Security Incident

CITY OF TITUSVILLE, Fla., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Titusville is providing notice of a recent data security incident that may affect the security of personal information pertaining to certain individuals. This notice provides information about the incident, the City of Titusville's response, and resources available to individuals to help protect their information from possible misuse, should they feel it necessary to do so.

What Happened?On or about February 4, 2021, the City of Titusville became aware of unusual activity related to an employee's City email account. The City of Titusville immediately commenced an investigation to better understand the nature and scope of this activity. On May 13, 2021, the investigative findings and evidence reviewed confirmed that someone without authorization accessed the employee's email account between November 19, 2020 and February 18, 2021. The investigation could not confirm whether unauthorized individuals accessed or viewed any specific email in the account. In an abundance of caution, programmatic and manual reviews of the email account's contents were completed to determine whether any email in the account at the time of the incident contained sensitive information. The City of Titusville completed this process on October 1, 2021. Through the process, the City of Titusville determined that certain personal information resided in the account at the time of the incident and was accessible to unauthorized individuals, although no evidence confirmed that such individuals actually accessed or viewed any of the information. The City of Titusville is currently reviewing its internal records for address information so that notice can be made to potentially impacted individuals.

What Information Was Involved?It cannot be confirmed whether information related to individuals was actually accessed or viewed during this incident. However, the City of Titusville will be providing notice to potentially impacted individuals out of an abundance of caution. The information related to individuals that was accessible within the email account includes some combination of certain individuals' names, Social Security numbers, driver's license numbers, financial account or payment card information, username and password, medical information, health insurance information and digital or electronic signatures.

What We Are Doing. The City of Titusville takes this incident and the security of personal information in its care seriously. Upon learning of this incident, the City of Titusville moved quickly to investigate the incident and assess the security of relevant systems. The response efforts included resetting the password of the impacted email account and reviewing the account for any suspicious rules. As part of the City of Titusville's ongoing commitment to the security of information, it is also reviewing existing policies and procedures to reduce the likelihood of a similar future incident.

What You Can Do.The City of Titusville encourages individuals to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud by reviewing account statements and monitoring free credit reports for suspicious activity and to detect errors. Individuals may also review the guidance contained in the Steps Individuals Can Take to Protect Information on the City of Titusville's website which can be accessed at https://www.titusville.com/. The guidance provides additional information regarding fraud alerts and security freezes, as well as contact information for the nationwide consumer reporting agencies.

For More Information.If you have questions about this incident that are not addressed in this notice, please visit https://www.titusville.com/ or call (321) 567-3730.

