The Citi Custom Cash Card: A Next-Gen Cash Back Credit Card (Photo: Business Wire)

Today, Citi is launching a different kind of no annual fee* cash back credit card: Citi Custom Cash. The card automatically adapts to cardmembers' ever-changing spending needs, rewarding them with 5% cash back on their top eligible spend category - ranging from restaurants to grocery to select streaming and travel plus more - each billing cycle up to the first $500 spent, and 1% cash back on all other purchases. Earning cash with Citi Custom Cash is easier than ever, with no need for cardmembers to manually select, enroll or change reward categories on a periodic basis; instead, the card automatically adjusts to where their spending is trending.

In addition, new cardmembers will receive a bonus offer of $200 cash back after spending $750 in purchases within the first 3 months of account opening as well as a low introductory rate on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months.

The Citi Custom Cash card is a perfect choice for any customers who want to be rewarded for simply being themselves. In fact, recent Citi research shows that 82% of Millennials' spending varies month-to-month based on their shifting interests and priorities and 87% expressing a desire for a credit card that does the work for them to maximize their rewards based on their changing spending patterns.

And redeeming is just as simple and flexible. Cash back is earned in the form of ThankYou Points, which can be redeemed for cash back as a direct deposit, check or statement credit. Or cardmembers can choose other ways to redeem points, including redeeming for gift cards, charitable donations, travel, Shop with Points at Amazon.com, and more.

"We heard from customers that there's a strong desire to carry a card that keeps up with them and automatically adjusts to their ever-changing lifestyle," said Pam Habner, Head of US Branded Cards and Unsecured Lending at Citi. "That's why the new Citi Custom Cash card is a game changer in the industry, empowering customers to earn and redeem rewards their way."

According to the Millennials surveyed, more than one-third (36%) said their spending has changed over the last year and their current credit cards don't reward their new spending patterns. And, going forward, this group is eager to resume their favorite activities and get rewarded for doing so, reporting that they're most looking forward to traveling (66%), going to a restaurant (45%), going to a concert (31%), going to a party (25%), and going to an in-person workout or fitness class (17%). For many consumers, earning cash back is the fuel that makes these activities possible, so much so that more than two-thirds of Millennials (69%) say that getting cash back is absolutely essential or very important to them when applying for a new credit card.

The top eligible spend categories of the Custom Cash Card are: restaurants, gas stations, grocery stores, select streaming services, select travel, select transit, home improvement stores, fitness clubs, live entertainment and drugstores.

For more information about the new Custom Cash Card, visit citi.com/customcash.

* Citi Custom Cash℠ Card Pricing and Information: Introductory rate of 0% for 15 months from the date of account opening on purchases and an introductory rate of 0% for 15 months from date of first transfer for balance transfers. After the introductory period ends, your standard APR for purchases will be applied to unpaid promotional balances, new purchases and new balance transfers. The standard variable APR for purchases for the Citi Custom Cash℠ Card is 13.99% - 23.99% based on your creditworthiness. The standard variable APR for Citi Flex Plan is 13.99% - 23.99%, based on your creditworthiness. The standard variable APR for cash advances is 25.24%. The variable penalty APR is up to 29.99%. Minimum interest charge — $0.50. Annual fee — None. Fee for foreign purchases — 3% of each purchase transaction in US dollars. Cash advance fee — either $10 or 5% of the amount of each cash advance, whichever is greater. Balance transfer fee — either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.

2021 Citi Custom Cash Card Survey

The Citi Custom Cash Card Survey was conducted by Harris Poll among 1,009 U.S. adults age 25-34, between May 5 and May 13, using an email invitation and an online survey.

About Citi

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

