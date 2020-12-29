The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. To Present At The 2021 ICR Conference

RIDGEFIELD, Conn., Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (CHEF) - Get Report, a premier distributor of specialty food products in the United States and Canada, today announced that the Company will virtually present at the 2021 ICR Conference on Wednesday, January 13, 2021. The presentation will begin at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Investors and interested parties may listen to a webcast of the presentation by visiting the Company's investor relations website at http://investors.chefswarehouse.com/.

