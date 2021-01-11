The Chartis Group Repositions Brand Ahead Of Healthcare's Next Chapter

CHICAGO, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chartis Group, a leading healthcare advisory and analytics firm, announced today the launch of Next Intelligence, reflecting its position in the healthcare industry at a time of significant change, challenge, and opportunity.

The nation's hospitals, health systems, and providers are facing unprecedented operational, clinical, and financial challenges while also being presented with unlimited opportunities for disruption and innovation. The new brand identity is a recognition that the challenges facing today's health systems demand the next set of solutions.

"The healthcare landscape has been fundamentally changed in the past year - from the pandemic, industry disputers, technological breakthroughs, infusion of new capital, an increased focus on health inequities, and more. There is no going back," said Ken Graboys, CEO of The Chartis Group. "Even as they manage the current crisis, leading healthcare organizations are pivoting quickly to the new strategies and operating models that will help them not just survive, but thrive."

Achieving a reimagined healthcare system will require a new level of intelligence, one where human experience and judgement meet cutting-edge data, analytics, and technology. Chartis' positioning around Next Intelligence reflects its ability to help healthcare organizations harness both human and artificial intelligence to effectively navigate the complexity and uncertainty ahead.

The new brand visuals use contemporary and creative illustrations to reflect Chartis' deep thought leadership and insights on the most pressing issues for healthcare.

"The Chartis Group is known for bold thinking, incisive leadership, and powerful collaboration with our clients," said Colleen Kuesel, Chief Marketing Officer of The Chartis Group. "Our brand focus on Next Intelligence is about creatively and boldly rising to the challenges that face our clients and the healthcare industry overall."

About The Chartis GroupThe Chartis Group® (Chartis) provides comprehensive advisory services and analytics to the healthcare industry. It brings critical thinking and experience paired with cutting-edge data, analytics, and technology to deliver #NextIntelligence. With an unparalleled depth of expertise in strategic planning, performance excellence, informatics and technology, digital and emerging technologies, and health analytics, Chartis helps leading academic medical centers, integrated delivery networks, children's hospitals and healthcare service organizations achieve transformative results. Chartis has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, New York, Minneapolis and San Francisco. For more information, visit www.chartis.com.

