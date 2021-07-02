The Center For Health Affairs And CHAMPS Healthcare Again Recognized For Top Workplaces, Best Employers In Ohio

This week, The Center for Health Affairs and CHAMPS Healthcare were awarded their third Cleveland Plain Dealer Top Workplaces honor and second consecutive Crain's Cleveland Business and Best Companies Group Best Employers in Ohio recognition, a testament to the organization's culture and team dedication.

CLEVELAND, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Health Affairs, the 105-year-old organization dedicated to convening and advocating for Northeast Ohio hospitals, along with its business affiliate CHAMPS Healthcare, announced this week 2021 honors for The Plain Dealer's Top Workplaces and Crain's Cleveland Business' Best Employers in Ohio.

The Center for Health Affairs and CHAMPS Healthcare earned their first Top Workplaces designation in 2014. Organized by The Plain Dealer and Cleveland.com, the program measures data on employee engagement, standout cultures and attracting and maintaining top talent. Award recipients are determined solely by an anonymous employee survey that measured 15 culture drivers critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution and connection. The survey was administered by Energage, LLC, an employee engagement technology partner.

This year's 12th annual Top Workplaces list ranks 175 recipients and focuses on how the region's top employers supported their employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are grateful to again be recognized for living up to our organization's mission, vision and values," said The Center's President & CEO Brian Lane. "Our organization is driven by our people, employees who live up to our founding principles of collaboration, innovation and serving as a community convener to impact the health of the communities we serve here in Northeast Ohio. Through the pandemic and beyond, we're committed to keeping our employees engaged, positively challenged and inspired for the greater good so that we can better serve our member hospitals and community locally and our customers and partners nationally."

In addition, The Center and CHAMPS were honored with their second consecutive Best Employers in Ohio recognition. Best Companies Group creates the annual list in partnership with Crain's Cleveland Business and Crain's Content Studio-Cleveland.

Best Companies Group's statewide survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize and honor the best places of employment in Ohio, benefiting the state's economy, its workforce and businesses. The 2021 Best Employers in Ohio list is made up of 42 companies. To be considered, companies had to participate in a two-part survey that evaluates employee experience — which adds up to approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The other 25% comprises an assessment of workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics.

About CHAMPS Group Purchasing

CHAMPS Group Purchasing leverages the purchasing power of 19,000+ member locations across the United States. CHAMPS' members gain access to significant savings in product categories including medical & surgical supplies, foodservice, IT, wireless, office supplies and facility maintenance. Together with its national GPO partner Premier, CHAMPS supports healthcare and business & industry member supply chain initiatives through their expertise in contract management, aggregation savings, supply chain technology, spend analytics and customized service. For more, visit champsgpo.com.

About The Center for Health Affairs

The Center for Health Affairs, the nation's first regional hospital association, has served as the collective voice of Northeast Ohio hospitals for more than 100 years. Together with its business affiliates, CHAMPS Group Purchasing and The Essentials Group, The Center continues the legacy of its founders, working collaboratively to increase the efficiency of healthcare delivery, providing insightful healthcare information to the public and undertaking initiatives aimed at improving the health of the community. For more information, visit www.neohospitals.org.

