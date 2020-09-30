The Center For Baby & Adult Hygiene Products Issues Statement On Passage Of California AB 1989

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Baby & Adult Hygiene Products (BAHP) released the following statement from Executive Director Jane Wishneff on the passage of California's Menstrual Products Right to Know Act of 2020 (AB 1989), signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom:

"The Center for Baby & Adult Hygiene Products supports meaningful and accurate ingredient information for users of period products and is pleased to see California's Menstrual Products Right to Know Act of 2020 signed into law. We applaud the efforts of Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia and her staff, in addition to the diverse group of stakeholders who worked tirelessly to ensure AB 1989 provides clear and consistent disclosures to consumers and predictability for product manufacturers.

Product and ingredient safety are a top priority for all BAHP member companies. Period products are classified as medical devices under federal law and are subject to specific regulatory requirements, including labeling. BAHP member companies rigorously test all of the period products they produce before being placed in the market, and the FDA has stringent inspection processes for all facilities that manufacture them. Our industry remains committed to safety, quality, and innovation that responds to consumer needs, so we can confidently continue to use and enjoy these products.

BAHP looks forward to continuing a productive dialogue with our colleagues in California as the new law is implemented and as we work together to address key issues impacting the absorbent hygiene industry in North America."

About BAHPBAHP represents the personal absorbent hygiene products industry in North America by promoting and supporting the safety, sustainability and integrity of these products through advocacy and education. Its membership represents more than 90 percent of the industry in North America and provides more than 10,000 direct manufacturing jobs for disposable diapers, menstrual products, incontinence products and personal care wipes. For more information, visit www.bahp.com , or follow us on Twitter & LinkedIn .

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-center-for-baby--adult-hygiene-products-issues-statement-on-passage-of-california-ab-1989-301142026.html

SOURCE The Center for Baby and Adult Hygiene Products (BAHP)