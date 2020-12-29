The CBD Company That Is Delivering -- In Spite Of The Pandemic

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- There's no doubt that 2020 has been challenging for retailers — especially those with physical products. Apart from a few brands that were already well-positioned in the e-commerce space, like Amazon and Walmart, the rapid shift to the online marketplace has been difficult, to say the least. The unexpected pivot has strained many companies and sunk others who couldn't adapt fast enough. Needless to say, the current economic situation is sub-par at best.

And yet, it is often in times of crisis that the truly successful companies shine. Startups with that spark of creativity rise to the occasion and younger enterprises that still retain an entrepreneurial spirit don't just survive — they often thrive amidst the chaos. Such is the case with Dr. G's CBD. The cannabinoid market has been rapidly expanding as regulations have eased in the past few years. This has led to fierce competition over the increasingly valuable niche. The whipsaw nature of improving regulations over the long-term and a sputtering pandemic economy in the short-term has left many CBD retailers scrambling. One of the greatest challenges revolves around keeping tabs on their customer base in a rapidly evolving marketplace that is throwing up barriers to physical brick-and-mortar sales at every step.

It is a situation that has tested the best enterprises, and Dr. G's CBD has certainly responded with aplomb. The growing Californian business entered the year with plans for aggressive expansion via brick-and-mortar retailers. However, the company met the crisis head-on by making a determined pivot into the e-commerce space as well. It hasn't done so simply in the name of keeping its current business alive, either. On the contrary, the health and wellness brand is even looking for ways to expand its online customer base.

Dr. G's CBD boasts an impressive product line that includes potent, THC-free salves and tinctures designed to effectively treat pain and induce calm — all of which is summed up by the company's tag line "Don't let pain slow you down." Quality is the name of the game for the Golden State startup. Its products are doctor-formulated and have been utilized in chiropractic offices as well as with consumers. With a solid product line (something that is far from a given in the current CBD market) and a growing online presence, Dr. G's CBD seems to have a high ceiling, no matter what challenges the future may have in store.

