The Castle Group Earns Spot On Forbes' Inaugural "America's Best PR Agencies 2021" List

BOSTON, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Castle Group, a Boston-based public relations and event management firm with offices in Atlanta and Maui, is one of the country's top PR agencies, according to Forbes' first-ever ranking of the 200 best public relations firms in America. More than 5,000 companies were evaluated for this list. The Castle Group shares this honor with eight of its Public Relations Global Network (PRGN) affiliates: Three Box Strategic Communications ( Dallas), Landis Communications Inc. ( San Francisco), LCWA ( Chicago), The Hoyt Organization ( Los Angeles), The Conroy Martinez Group ( Miami), S&A Communications ( North Carolina), Buchanan Public Relations ( Philadelphia) and The Fearey Group ( Seattle).

"As we approach our 25 th anniversary, this recognition from decision makers, clients and colleagues validates the commitment, values, energy and ideas our entire team brings to every client relationship," said Sandy Lish, principal and co-founder of The Castle Group. "Our integrity and culture are the backbone of our work together, on crises, long-term PR programs, events and more. This means an awful lot at a time when gratitude is especially important, and we are massively grateful for our team, client and community relationships."

"Castle has stayed true to our scrappy roots to ensure that our clients reach their goals and tell their stories, and that Castle scrappiness has underscored our team's ability to meet the challenges of 2020," added Wendy Spivak, principal and co-founder of The Castle Group. "I'm so proud of our team, who continue to work in true partnership with our clients and each other, despite the realities of this chaotic year. Being named alongside many of our trusted PRGN colleagues is an additional point of pride, and reflects the importance of the company we keep."

In partnership with market research firm Statista, Forbes identified the best PR firms in America through a survey of more than 12,700 experts and 20,500 customers who nominated more than 5,000 firms. Click here to see the full list.

In making the announcement, Forbes commented: "As public relations professionals look to navigate their clients through an uncertain, volatile and noisy year. . . PR agencies have increasingly sought to integrate with their clients to provide new types of information that help with both external and internal communications."

About The Castle Group Headquartered in Boston with offices in Atlanta and on Maui, The Castle Group leverages its local connections and global reach to create communications strategies that deliver business results through PR, events management, crisis communications and social media. With a client roster that covers Fortune 500, high-growth start-ups, social justice and equity-focused nonprofits, privately held, education and health care, Castle is supremely skilled at navigating complex organizations and surfacing unique ways to powerfully deliver clients' messages. A certified women-owned business founded in 1996, the firm is a member of the Public Relations Global Network, 50 exclusively selected affiliates representing the world's major media markets. Castle, its leadership and teams have won numerous industry, civic and professional awards, are devoted corporate citizens, and pride themselves on infusing an entrepreneurial spirit and scrappy attitude into every endeavor. Find Castle and its clients online, in person, in their communities and around the world.

