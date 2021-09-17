The Carrington, West Bay To Donate $15,000 To The Lincolnwood Fire Department For Lifesaving CPR Device

LINCOLNWOOD, Ill., Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Carrington at Lincolnwood and its management company, West Bay Senior Living, are donating $15,000 to the Lincolnwood Village Fire Department to fund the purchase of a lifesaving CPR device.

In 2020, the Fire Department responded to nearly 700 calls on the east side of the Village. The device will help paramedics at Station 45, a satellite station based at The Carrington, save the lives of patients in cardiac arrest.

"One of the most significant improvements our profession has seen is with cardiac arrest management, specifically with CPR assist devices," said Lt. Keith Dawson, medical officer for the Lincolnwood Fire Department. "Our Department currently has one of these devices. It's near the end of its useful life and in dire need of replacement."

Within 30 seconds, paramedics can use the device to begin delivering consistent CPR throughout the entirety of the cardiac arrest. In addition to greatly improving the chance of survival, the treatment helps patients improve their overall recovery outcome, according to experts.

The donation continues The Carrington's partnership with the Lincolnwood Fire Department. In March, the department added an EMT station on The Carrington campus to better serve residents and businesses on the east side of the Village. Station 45 operates 12 hours each day and includes an ambulance, living quarters for two fire department paramedics, and state-of-the-art monitoring and communication equipment.

"We are incredibly grateful for the dedication and bravery of the Lincolnwood firefighters," said Tom Whitaker, Executive Director for The Carrington. "It's our honor to be able to help provide them with lifesaving equipment."

The Carrington and West Bay will hold a ceremony on September 24 in honor of the Fire Department's work in the community and present the $15,000 donation to Lincolnwood Fire Chief Mike Hansen. Mayor Jesal Patel and members of the Village Board of Trustees will be in attendance.

About The Carrington The Carrington at Lincolnwood is a residential senior living community in Lincolnwood, Illinois, that offers independent living, assisted living and memory care. The community fosters a vibrant culture of engagement and well-being with programs, activities and events designed especially for active older adults. www.thecarrington.com

About West Bay Senior Living Headquartered in the Los Angeles area, West Bay Senior Living manages The Carrington as well as several other existing communities and those under development. The management company was founded by two industry executives, Jim Biggs and Josh Johnson, who have decades of experience successfully guiding senior living communities. westbayseniorliving.com

