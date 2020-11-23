The Carpenter Funds Administrative Office Of Northern California Selects Vitech's V3locity®

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitech Systems Group announced today that the Carpenter Funds Administrative Office of Northern California (CFAO), has extended its long-term relationship with Vitech to include Vitech's V3locity ® as it moves into...

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitech Systems Group announced today that the Carpenter Funds Administrative Office of Northern California (CFAO), has extended its long-term relationship with Vitech to include Vitech's V3locity ® as it moves into a cloud-based pension and benefits administration solution.

CFAO will use V3locity, Vitech's cloud-based SaaS offering, in a "quote to claim" capacity to administer a broad range of benefits including pension, health, and other offerings. CFAO will leverage V3locity's enterprise capabilities including workflow, imaging, dashboards and CRM to help streamline operations. V3locity Digital will be employed to deliver a seamless online experience to CFAO members via both web and mobile.

V3locity is a transformative suite of complementary applications that offers full life cycle business functionality and robust enterprise capabilities. It marries core administration with a revolutionary digital experience. Its modular design enables flexible, agile deployment strategies. V3locity employs an advanced, cloud-native architecture that leverages the unique capabilities of AWS to deliver a solution with unparalleled security, scalability, and resiliency.

"We are thrilled that CFAO has chosen V3locity as its platform for the future," said Gary Sherne, Vitech's Chief Revenue Officer. "This is the next step in a long and successful partnership between Vitech and CFAO, which will greatly benefit CFAO's operations and service to its membership."

About Vitech ®Vitech is a global provider of cloud-based benefit and investment administration software. We help our clients expand their offerings and capabilities, streamline their operations, gain analytical insights, and transform their engagement models. Vitech employs over 1,300 professionals, serving over 100 of the world's most successful insurance, retirement and investment organizations. An innovator and visionary, Vitech has been recognized by Gartner as a Magic Quadrant "Leader" for four years running and by Celent as a three-time XCelent award winner. For more information, please visit https://www.vitechinc.com.

About the Carpenter Funds Administrative Office of Northern California, Inc.The Carpenter Funds Administrative Office of Northern California, Inc. (CFAO) is a non-profit corporation that administers Taft-Hartley Benefit Funds for members of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America (UBC) within the 46 Northern California Counties. Those UBC members are represented by the Northern California Carpenters Regional Council (NCCRC) and its 22 affiliate Local Unions.

The Funds administered by the CFAO provide Health, Retirement, Vacation and Training Benefits to over 50,000 Plan Participants and additionally provide benefits to over 50,000 dependents.

