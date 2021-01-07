The CARESTAR Foundation Awards Nearly $4.3 Million In Grants In 2020

BERKELEY, Calif., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The CARESTAR Foundation has announced that it awarded thirty grants totaling $4,297,000 in 2020 to innovative organizations, projects, and programs working to improve emergency response across California.

Throughout the year grants were awarded to strengthen partnerships and build knowledge across the state's emergency response system, as well as to organizations working to provide relief to communities in their fight against COVID-19.

The grants included $1.5 million to the California Emergency Medical Services Authority in support of statewide technology enhancements to enable the sharing of critical health information between field responders and emergency departments; nearly $1 million for hospital-based violence intervention programs including $330,000 to the Health Alliance for Violence Intervention (HAVI); $450,000 to the CA Bridge Program at the Public Health Institute to treat and provide wraparound support to patients struggling with opioid addiction; $442,000 to Public Health Advocates for research on the current use of the 911 system, planning for a future multi-year program, and advocacy aimed at "reimagining first response"; and $180,000 to support state-wide community paramedicine pilot programs.

"We have worked with so many inspiring organizations throughout the year that are dedicated to bringing positive change to the complex emergency response system in California," said CARESTAR Foundation CEO Tanir Ami. "Many of our grantees are undertaking some of the most innovative and thoughtful approaches to delivering equitable, unified, and compassionate care to trauma and emergency patients. We're extremely proud to support their efforts."

Additional gifts to meet emergency needs as the COVID-19 pandemic continued throughout the year included $12,500 to the California Paramedic Foundation for a public service announcement focused on pediatric drowning prevention; $50,000 to the United Way Bay Area to support regional 211 services; and $100,000 to the CDC Foundation to provide personal protective equipment (PPE) and other critical supplies, staffing, and support to vulnerable communities.

For a complete list of CARESTAR's 2020 grants, visit our website at www.carestarfoundation.org.

About the CARESTAR FoundationThe CARESTAR Foundation was founded in 2017 as a result of the sale of CALSTAR (California Shock Trauma Air Rescue), an air ambulance company, and honors CALSTAR'S legacy and lifesaving work in the field of emergency and trauma transport and care. CARESTAR's mission is to improve health outcomes for all Californians, by applying a racial equity lens to fund and advocate for improvements to our emergency response system. www.carestarfoundation.org

