The Car Connection Picks Chrysler Pacifica As Best Minivan To Buy 2021

Chrysler Pacifica claims The Car Connection's Best Minivan to Buy honors for fifth consecutive year

The Car Connection cites 2021 Chrysler Pacifica's versatility, roominess, refinement, standard features and superior practicality compared to SUVs in bestowing the award

Pacifica, the most awarded minivan over the last four years, has earned more than 140 honors and industry accolades

The Car Connection is recognizing the new 2021 Chrysler Pacifica as its Best Minivan to Buy 2021, marking the fifth consecutive year Pacifica has earned Best Minivan to Buy honors.

The Chrysler Pacifica is the most awarded minivan over the last four years, with more than 140 honors and industry accolades.

"No other vehicle does utility like the 2021 Chrysler Pacifica, especially now that it comes with all-wheel drive," said Martin Padgett, editorial director of Internet Brands Automotive, publishers of The Car Connection. "It's elegant, spacious, flexible and it's offered in plug-in hybrid form."

The new 2021 Chrysler Pacifica is redesigned with a more deeply sculpted, athletic and modern exterior expression and utility-vehicle-inspired design cues on the inside and out. The 2021 Pacifica offers the most advanced all-wheel-drive (AWD) system in its class and is the only one to deliver AWD along with Stow 'n Go seating, as well as 97 standard safety features - the most standard safety features in the industry.

The Pacifica Hybrid, the first hybrid minivan and still the only plug-in hybrid in the class, delivers more than 80 miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe) in electric-only mode, an all-electric range of more than 30 miles and a total range of more than 500 miles. The Pacifica Hybrid continues to be eligible for a $7,500 federal tax credit, as well as any state and local credits.

A new top-of-the line Pinnacle model delivers the most luxurious interior in its class and comes equipped with a new integrated Ultra console, premium quilted Nappa Caramel leather seats and unique, new, matching, second-row, lumbar comfort pillows.

The most technologically advanced minivan in its class, the new Pacifica also features the all-new Uconnect 5 system with the largest standard touchscreen in its class, a new FamCAM interior camera that allows parents to view child seat occupants in the rear and zoom in on passengers, available Uconnect Theater that offers the most built-in games, new segment-first USB Type C ports that charge devices up to four times faster and much more.

