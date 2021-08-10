The Canton Group Awarded The U.S. Department Of Transportation Office Of Inspector General Contract

BALTIMORE, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Canton Group, an award-winning strategic technology partner for the public and private sectors, has been awarded the contract to provide IT Operations Support and Maintenance for the U.S. Department of Transportation Office of Inspector General ( DOT OIG) website. This is the second consecutive competitively awarded contract to The Canton Group by the DOT OIG. Since 2009, The Canton Group has created and supported the DOT OIG's public-facing Drupal w ebsite , today referred to as the gold standard for other OIG applications, by pioneering dashboards, remediating vulnerabilities, and collaborating with the DOT OIG team to deliver a modern, secure, and federally compliant website.

"The Canton Group has remained at the forefront of rapid changes in technology which allows us to maintain digital trends in web strategies and modernization," said Ethan Kazi, CEO of The Canton Group. "As millions shifted online in the wake of COVID-19, it is imperative that both federal and state organizations pivot to deliver exceptional levels of quality and security via web platforms to best serve the public. We look forward to continue delivering on the trust the DOT OIG has placed in our team throughout our tenured partnership by providing the highest standards of functionality and design to empower its mission nationwide."

For nearly two decades, The Canton Group's partnership with the DOT OIG has evolved to include a talented and experienced Operations & Maintenance team, delivering and maintaining the website integrity and reliability and furthering the efforts to modernize the site by leveraging agile methods and practices. The new contract will focus on web applications, maintenance, monitoring, and general security updates as The Canton Group's pool of Drupal experts guide the DOT OIG through a Drupal 9 migration. In addition, The Canton Group will be providing a DevSecOps team to engage with the DOT OIG in partnering with all key support initiatives as needed to execute a user-centric site, conveying the critical information for public dissemination. Ongoing support and maintenance will be provided to ensure the systems remain compliant and secure over time. The Canton Group will lead efforts alongside the DOT OIG team to continue improving upon and performing necessary migrations to ensure the Content Management System (CMS) is fully optimized and adhering to best practices.

The Canton Group participated in a bid for the DOT OIG contract against 28 other companies throughout the continental United States. The company's deep understanding of the DOT OIG, proven delivery upon the organization's expectations, and successful development and support of over 600 websites contributed towards The Canton Group receiving an outstanding rating in the technical evaluation areas of the proposal. For more information on The Canton Group, visit www.cantongroup.com .

ABOUT THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION OFFICE OF INSPECTOR GENERAL ( DOT OIG)The U.S. Department of Transportation Office of Inspector General ( DOT OIG) conducts audits and investigations to ensure that programs existing under the DOT are functioning safely, efficiently, effectively, and with integrity.

ABOUT THE CANTON GROUP Consistently recognized as one of Baltimore's leading web and software development firms, The Canton Group is dedicated to engineering innovative technology solutions that help organizations achieve critical business and organizational objectives. The Canton Group is a minority-owned company and has an award-winning team of cross-platform technologists and engineers that empowers organizations across the public and private sectors to modernize legacy systems, automate outdated processes, and successfully adapt to rapid changes in the modern digital landscape.

