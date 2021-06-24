The Cannabis Depot Holding Corp Acquires Credex Corporation

PUEBLO, Colo., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 17, 2021, The Cannabis Depot Holding Corp ("CDHC") acquired 99.2% of the outstanding voting securities shares of Credex Corporation, a publicly listed "shell" entity (the "Company"). CDHC is a corporation with the stated goal of becoming the leading vertically integrated cannabis company in Colorado. The acquisition of the Company will provide CDHC with the opportunity to access public capital markets to fund growth and meet its stated goals.

CDHC intends to purchase three recreational dispensaries - one of which has been in operation for nearly two years and projects annual gross sales in excess of $20 million for the 2021 fiscal year. The other two dispensaries expect to open by Fall 2021.

CDHC also intends to acquire 10 cannabis cultivators in Pueblo, Colorado. Combined, the cultivations expect a maximum annual plant count exceeding 33,000 cannabis plants in 2021. Additionally, CDHC intends to purchase a cannabis concentrates manufacturer in Colorado, a further progression towards its vertically integrated model.

All transactions contemplated herein involving cannabis entities, regulated and licensed by the State of Colorado, are subject to approval by the local jurisdictions as well as the Colorado Marijuana Enforcement Division.

