The Canadian Black Chamber Of Commerce Announces National Grants Program In Support Of Black-owned Businesses With Facebook Canada

TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2020 /CNW/ - To mark Black Business Week 2020 in Canada, the Canadian Black Chamber of Commerce (CBCC) is pleased to announce their newest initiative with Facebook Canada to assist Black Entrepreneurs who have been adversely impacted by COVID-19. Facebook Canada is contributing $500,000 in funding to the Canadian Black Chamber of Commerce in support of their new grants program to assist Black-owned business. This national grants program is available via online application to eligible candidates from the CBCC membership and the Black community. CBCC President, Andria Barrett, launched the program at a live fireside chat this morning with Garrick Tiplady, Managing Director of Facebook Canada, as part of C2 Online .

"We are thrilled to partner with Facebook Canada to support Black Canadian Entrepreneurs and their social media presence during this unprecedented time. With these grants, we can strengthen Black Entrepreneur's online reach and capacity. Having this announcement in the midst of a Black Business Week which coincides with a difficult time for Black communities, underscores our intentions toward positive economic solutions for Black Canadians, and to the overall Canadian economy." Andria Barrett, President, Canadian Black Chamber of Commerce.

"COVID-19 has disproportionately impacted Black Canadian business owners, and shed light on the systemic barriers they face when starting, growing and scaling their businesses. We've heard loud and clear from entrepreneurs that financial support goes a long way and we're grateful to the Canadian Black Chamber of Commerce for the opportunity to support Black business owners who are the heart of our local communities and integral to Canada's economy." Garrick Tiplady, Managing Director, Facebook Canada.

The announcement comes as Barrett closed a fireside chat with Garrick Tiplady, Managing Director of Facebook Canada. Barrett and Tiplady were part of the lineup for the inaugural C2 Online, and led a conversation about The Inclusive Economy. The talk aligned with the overall C2 Online theme of RESILIENCE , and provided insights about macro and micro shifts shaping economic recovery as Canadians continue to respond to the pandemic.

About the Canadian Black Chamber of Commerce: The Canadian Black Chamber of Commerce is a national, non-profit, bilingual organization. We are a distinctive platform that supports Black businesses, promotes economic growth and prosperity, leads public and private sector advocacy and forms alliances and broad-based coalitions that represent the economic interests of our members and stakeholders.

SOURCE Canadian Black Chamber of Commerce (CBCC)