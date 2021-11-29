The Canada Infrastructure Bank And Algoma Steel Finalize Previously Announced Agreement To Finance Green Steel Transformation Plan

Disponible en français

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ontario, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canada Infrastructure Bank (CIB) and Algoma Steel Inc., a subsidiary of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (Nasdaq: ASTL; TSX: ASTL) (Algoma) have entered into a definitive agreement with respect to the CIB's previously announced commitment to finance the transformational upgrade of Algoma's steelmaking processes at its facility in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario.

Under the terms of the agreement, the CIB will provide up to CDN $220 million in financing towards the approximately CDN $700 million transformation to electric arc furnace (EAF) steelmaking. On November 10, 2021, Algoma's Board of Directors authorized the construction of two new electric arc furnaces to replace Algoma's existing basic oxygen steelmaking operations.

The CIB financing will enable Algoma to purchase state-of-the-art equipment to facilitate the EAF transformation, which is expected to cut greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 70%, representing more than 3 million metric tonnes per year by 2030. This is equivalent to taking more than 900,000 passenger vehicles off the road - almost the same number of passenger vehicles in Toronto.

Algoma employs approximately 2,600 Canadians and is Canada's only fully integrated producer of steel plates, making it a leader in the production of hot and cold rolled steel sheet and plate.

The CIB seeks to finance up to CDN $5 billion into green infrastructure projects which are in the public interest and support Canadian sustainable economic growth.

All CIB investments are subject to approval of its Board of Directors.

