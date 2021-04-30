The Call Of Duty Endowment Announces #CODEMedicalHeroes Campaign To Raise $3 Million For Veteran Employment

In celebration of Military Appreciation Month, the Call of Duty Endowment today announced the #CODEMedicalHeroes campaign to honor veteran medics and hospital corpsmen and to bring attention to the difficulties that they face finding jobs in the civilian...

In celebration of Military Appreciation Month, the Call of Duty Endowment today announced the #CODEMedicalHeroes campaign to honor veteran medics and hospital corpsmen and to bring attention to the difficulties that they face finding jobs in the civilian healthcare industry. Through a series of Call of Duty®: Warzone™ in-game activations, exclusive content packs, and partnerships beginning today and throughout the month of May, the #CODEMedicalHeroes campaign aims to raise a total of $3 million to fund veteran employment efforts, placing over 5,800 veterans into jobs.

The centerpiece of the campaign is the Call of Duty Endowment Battle Doc Pack, now available in both Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone. All of Activision's net proceeds for the pack will go to the Endowment. The pack features a brand-new Operator Skin created in partnership with Army Veteran Combat Medic Timothy Hobbs Jr., an avid Call of Duty player who the Endowment helped place into a high-quality job through our grantee Still Serving Veterans. Sergeant First Class Timothy Hobbs was deployed on four combat missions in Iraq and Afghanistan and on one humanitarian mission in Puerto Rico, after Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.

"The Call of Duty Endowment is dedicated to unlocking the value that veterans can bring to the civilian workforce," said Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision Blizzard. "Unemployment and underemployment have often hit veterans hard, even more so during the ongoing pandemic, and we want to support our amazing partners who work tirelessly transitioning former service members into meaningful employment."

"The #CODEMedicalHeroes campaign will reach a wide audience of Call of Duty players through in-game activations and a new content pack, all to raise awareness and honor our veteran medics and hospital corpsmen," said Dan Goldenberg, Executive Director of the Call of Duty Endowment. "Veterans bring incredible value to the workforce, and we want to do our part to help find them high-quality jobs."

#CODEMedicalHeroes will also honor medical servicemembers in-game through the Revival Challenge in Call of Duty: Warzone. From now until May 9, players who revive five people while playing Warzone will unlock a unique Call of Duty Endowment calling card. If one million players complete the challenge, a double-XP Day will be given to all Call of Duty: Warzone players. Additionally, Activision Blizzard will donate $1 to the Endowment for each player that completes the challenge, up to $1 million.

"There is a disconnect for transitioning medical servicemembers. Many highly qualified veterans are being left out of the hiring process because they lack the proper civilian certifications, but I hope we can change that," said Timothy Hobbs Jr. "As a success story and a believer in the Call of Duty Endowment, I applaud the work the Endowment is doing for the medical servicemember community to help them address this growing issue."

Pilot Company, one of the largest operators of travel centers in North America and a key supporter of the Endowment, continued to demonstrate its ongoing commitment to veteran employment by donating $100,000 in honor of Military Appreciation Month. Their contribution will fund the placement almost 200 veterans into high-quality jobs.

The Call of Duty Endowment has funded the placement of more than 81,000 veterans into high-quality employment since its inception and aims to place 100,000 veterans into meaningful jobs by 2024. The Endowment's 2020 cost to place a veteran was $515, providing employment at about 1/6 the cost of US Department of Labor efforts.

For more information on the Call of Duty Endowment Battle Doc Pack and the Revival Challenge, please visit the Activision Blizzard Blog: https://activisionblizzard.com/newsroom/2021/04/Honoring-Veteran-Medic-and-Hospital-Corpsmen-Military-Appreciation-Month

To help get veterans back to work, please visit: www.callofdutyendowment.org/help.

About the Call of Duty Endowment

The Call of Duty Endowment is a non-profit organization co-founded by Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision Blizzard. The Endowment seeks to help veterans find high-quality careers by supporting groups that prepare them for the job market and by raising awareness of the value vets bring to the workplace. For more information about the Call of Duty Endowment, please visit www.callofdutyendowment.org.

© 2021 Activision Publishing, Inc. ACTIVISION, CALL OF DUTY, CALL OF DUTY WARZONE, WARZONE and CALL OF DUTY BLACK OPS are trademarks of Activision Publishing, Inc. All other trademarks and trade names are the properties of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210430005459/en/