The Cabot Growth ETF (CBTG) Celebrates Its First Quarter-End

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cabot ETF Partners is proud to announce the first quarterly performance results for The Cabot Growth ETF (Symbol: CBTG). Since its inception on December 30, 2020, through March 31, 2021, CBTG returned 18.72% at NAV and 18.53% at Market Price. For the first quarter ending on March 31, 2021, CBTG gained 19.73% at NAV and 19.52% at Market Price. In comparison, RMCC 1, The Russell Midcap Growth Index, reported a -0.57% loss for the same period.

Among the 97 trades both open and closed in Q1 2021, approximately 58% were closed at a gain. The Fund's top contributing holding was NBR-A 2, which contributed nearly 440bps 3 of alpha 4 through March 31, 2021. The fund's allocation to Energy and Consumer Discretionary contributed the most to performance, while its exposure to Media and Technology created the largest drag.

"Amidst heightened macro uncertainty, our focus on near-term pricing dislocations and idiosyncratic growth stories has proven successful since our inception," stated CBTG's Portfolio Manager, Joe Hegener. "We expect continued volatility and are positioning ourselves to capitalize on high conviction idiosyncratic themes over broader market beta."

The performance data quoted represents past performance. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when sold or redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost, and current performance may be lower or higher than the performance quoted. Performance current to the most recent month-end can be obtained by calling (833)833-2721.

The Cabot Growth ETF (CBTG) seeks long-term capital growth by investing in companies positioned for exceptional secular growth in expanding markets in conjunction with near-term pricing dislocations to reduce volatility. CBTG aims to identify leaders in research and development, next wave technologies, burgeoning consumer and business trends that are deemed capable of high and sustainable growth, as well as underappreciated or overlooked pricing dislocations. Watch a short CBTG explainer video here

About Cabot ETF PartnersDriven by Cabot Wealth Network's five decades of research as an independent investment advisory publisher, we're focused on discovering exceptional companies who are striving to deliver higher returns.

Cabot ETF Partners comprises a team of experts that each brings a different element to the Fund. We continually seek to identify growth opportunities with the unwavering confidence to make bold decisions where—and when—we think it is merited.

Carefully consider the Fund's investment objective, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. Additional information may be found in the statutory and summary prospectus, which may be obtained by calling (833) 833-2721 or visiting www.cabotetfpartners.com . Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Distributor: Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

Investing involves risk; Principal loss is possible. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV, and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. Narrowly focused investments typically exhibit higher volatility. A portfolio concentrated in a single industry, such as the online retail industry, makes it vulnerable to factors affecting the industry. The Fund may face more risks than if it were diversified broadly over numerous industries or sectors. The Fund may invest in foreign securities, including political, economic, and currency risks, greater volatility, and accounting methods differences. Investments in smaller companies involve additional risks such as limited liquidity and greater volatility. In particular, short-term performance is not a good indication of the fund's future performance, and an investment should not be made solely on returns.

1 The Russell Mid Cap Growth Index captures mid cap securities exhibiting overall growth style characteristics in the US. The growth investment style characteristics for index construction are defined using five variables: long-term forward EPS growth rate, short-term forward EPS growth rate, current internal growth rate and long-term historical EPS growth trend and long-term historical sales per share growth trend. 2 As of 3/31/2021 NBR-A represented 0.78% of CBTG's holdings 3 Basis points (BPS) refers to a common unit of measure for interest rates and other percentages in finance. One basis point is equal to 1/100th of 1%, or 0.01%, or 0.0001, and is used to denote the percentage change in a financial instrument. The relationship between percentage changes and basis points can be summarized as follows: 1% change = 100 basis points and 0.01% = 1 basis point. 4 Alpha is a measure of performance, indicating when a strategy, trader, or portfolio manager has managed to beat the market return over some period. Alpha, often considered the active return on an investment, gauges the performance of an investment against a market index or benchmark that is considered to represent the market's movement as a whole.

