The Business Council For International Understanding (BCIU) Hosts Forum To Examine ESG Standardized Ratings For Investing That Drive Results

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Business Council for International Understanding (BCIU) today announced that it will convene key investment executives and global thought leaders during a virtual forum entitled ESG Investing: Standardized Ratings That Drive Results on Monday, Dec. 7 at 10 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. EST to discuss best practices and metrics for delivering returns and evaluating impact as it relates to the three pillars within environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing.

Among the speakers at the forum will be Richard Manley, Managing Director and Head of Sustainable Investing, Canada Pension Plan Investments; Elizabeth Seeger, Global Head of Sustainable Investing, KKR; Richard Goode, Executive Director, Americas Climate Change and Sustainability Services, Ernst & Young; Stanley Bergman, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Henry Schein; Laurel Patterson, Head of SDG Integrations, U.N. Development Programme; Alison Fenton-Willock, Global Head of ESG, Blackstone; Patricia Torres, Global Head of Sustainable Finance Solutions, Bloomberg; Douglas Peterson, President and Chief Executive Officer, S&P Global; Audrey Choi, Chief Sustainability Officer and CMO, Morgan Stanley; and Jay Collins, Vice Chairman, Corporate and Investment Banking, CITI. The forum will also feature keynote remarks by Farouk A. Bastaki, Managing Director, Kuwait Investment Authority and Sir Ronald Cohen, Chair, Global Steering Group for Impact Investment and the Impact-Weighted Accounts Initiative at Harvard Business School.

The virtual forum, which includes three distinct fireside chats where panelists will share their vision regarding effective metrics for evaluating real impact as it relates to ESG, is organized by BCIU, a non-profit U.S. business association dedicated to forging relationships and promoting dialogue between business and government communities across the globe.

"The COVID-19 crisis has brought issues of climate change and business sustainability into sharp focus this year," said Peter Tichansky, President and CEO of BCIU. "Along with tremendous global uncertainty, there is a growing appetite among investors for responsible investment opportunities. ESG will continue to be an essential part of institutional fundraising and long-term success for every global company and we are pleased to provide a platform for thought leaders in the field to share their vision for results-focused metrics."

As institutional and individual investors demand new levels of accountability and transparency in their investments, this forum will discuss what's working and what's changed in ESG investing, especially in the wake of recent events in the past year.

"UNDP just released new findings showing that the COVID-19 pandemic can push the total number of people living in extreme poverty to more than one billion by 2030," said Laurel Patterson, Head of SDG Integrations, U.N. Development Programme. "That includes a quarter of a billion people pushed into poverty as a direct result of the pandemic. The choices we make today matter. Our study found that with targeted investments in governance, social protection, digitalization and green economy, the world can accelerate progress out of the crisis - even when taking COVID impacts into account. This highlights the critical need for solidarity: collaborating across sectors and communities and across borders and interests toward a fair, green and resilient future."

"We all benefit when we're able to come together to learn from each other and have a dialogue on how we can better define, measure and enhance ESG and Impact across our investments. We are grateful to the BCIU for bringing us together today to do so," said Elizabeth Seeger, Global Head of Sustainable Investing, KKR.

The forum will be followed by BCIU's 18 th annual Dwight D. Eisenhower Global Awards Gala on Tuesday, Dec. 8, taking place virtually from 5 p.m. - 6 p.m. EST, where the 2020 Dwight D. Eisenhower Global Citizenship Award will be presented to Harry R. Kravis, Co-Chairman and Co-CEO, KKR, for his exceptional leadership in driving unity and progress in the field of ESG investment and for his commitment to developing outstanding leaders in the public, private and social sectors. Since 2003, the Dwight D. Eisenhower Global Entrepreneurship Award has been given to business executives who exemplify the definition of an international business leader by exhibiting outstanding contributions to global commerce. For more information, including how to register, please visit: https://bciu.zohobackstage.com/Gala2020.

About BCIUThe Business Council for International Understanding (BCIU) is a non-partisan organization of experts, educators, and advisors working to expand international trade and commerce for businesses and governments around the world. BCIU is deeply connected and trusted by 200 member companies, including many global multinationals, and maintains an unparalleled network of government relationships in every corner of the world. For sixty-five years, the organization has believed in progress and shaping the future by addressing some of the world's most complex challenges, from global health to cybersecurity to agricultural sustainability. Through bespoke, transformative services, BCIU provides ways for its partners to deepen economic cooperation and enhance prosperity for people across markets.

