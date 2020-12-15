The Burgess Group Selects Concert Genetics To Power Genetic Test Claims Payment Automation

ALEXANDRIA, Va. and NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Burgess Group ("Burgess"), a HealthEdge company, an innovative payment integrity software company focused on improving healthcare payment operations through technology, has selected Concert Genetics to deliver genetic testing claim edits within the Burgess Source® claims payment automation and business intelligence platform.

The solution integrates Concert's real-time claim editing capabilities, powered by patented machine learning capabilities, into Burgess Source, which enables complete claims payment automation through up-to-date regulatory content, claims pricing and editing, and real-time analytics tools.

"Burgess Source delivers a best-in-class, cloud-based payment ecosystem that enables payers to integrate specialty content solutions like Concert Genetics with speed and ease," said Greg Burgess, Founder and Chief Product Officer of Burgess. "Concert can identify complex genetic testing claims in real time, providing a truly differentiated level of precision in claim editing. We are excited to add Concert's capabilities to Burgess Source."

"In the rapidly growing and immensely complex realm of genetic testing, accurate and easy-to-deploy payment integrity solutions are essential," said Rob Metcalf, CEO of Concert Genetics. "We are delighted to fill this need for Burgess customers within the Burgess Source platform."

Burgess allows for increased accuracy in Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial claims through real-time updates, which means the platform will remain up to date as Concert continually refreshes its genetic testing market data. Concert's proprietary methods are described in Patent No. 10,223,501: "Tracking, Monitoring, and Standardizing Molecular and Diagnostic Testing Products and Services."

Concert claim edits will be available to Burgess Source customers in 2021.

About Concert Genetics

Concert Genetics is a software and managed services company that promotes health by providing the digital infrastructure for reliable and efficient management of genetic testing and precision medicine. Concert's genetic testing management capabilities leverage a proprietary database of the U.S. clinical genetic testing market, market-leading expertise, and a technology platform that supports genetic test ordering, resulting, coding, coverage, and payment integrity. Learn more at www.ConcertGenetics.com .

About The Burgess Group

Burgess operates at the intersection of healthcare, finance, and technology. The company's cloud-based platform, Burgess Source®, is the only solution that natively brings together up-to-date regulatory data, claims pricing and editing, and real-time analytics tools. This unified approach allows clients to make payments with total confidence and make business decisions with real intelligence. The company, which was acquired by HealthEdge Software, Inc.®, in July, is headquartered in Alexandria, VA, and online at www.burgessgroup.com.

About HealthEdge

HealthEdge provides modern, disruptive healthcare IT solutions that health insurers use to leverage new business models, improve outcomes, drastically reduce administrative costs, and connect everyone in the healthcare delivery cycle. Its next-generation enterprise solution suite, HealthRules, is built on modern, patented technology and is delivered to customers via the HealthEdge Cloud or onsite deployment. In 2020, HealthEdge was acquired by Blackstone, becoming the first healthcare and second transaction for Blackstone Growth (BXG). HealthEdge's portfolio includes HealthRules Payor®, HealthRules CareManager®, and Burgess Source®. Follow HealthEdge, on Twitter @HealthEdge or on LinkedIn.

