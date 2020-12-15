The BuildClub Launches Its On-Demand 1 Hour Delivery And Ecommerce Platform For Building, Plumbing, Electrical And HVAC Supplies In LOS ANGELES -- December 8, 2020

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The BuildClub, an on-demand marketplace for building materials, today announced its launch in Los Angeles County, with an ecommerce website and apps available for download in the app stores.

The BuildClub allows contractors, plumbers, electricians, HVAC technicians, service professionals, do-it-yourselfers and others to get on-demand deliveries of building materials from their favorite suppliers in about 1 hour. This "hot-shot" on-demand service, allows service professionals to finish service calls with a single visit, saving customers time, and saving contractors money.

The BuildClub platform provides access to virtually any type of building material, from lumber and concrete, to HVAC systems and lighting, from LA's best suppliers. "We enhance the life of all parties in our value chain," explained Stephen Forte. "Our contractor and service technician customers can make more money by eliminating the costly trips to the supplier or wholesale house, allowing them to do more jobs in less time. Homeowners are happy, as their repairs are finished in a single visit, and the building materials suppliers are happy to off-load the last minute "need it now" orders to The BuildClub, and get access to new customers."

The BuildClub has been in beta testing for the last few months and now has the capacity for filling 250+ orders per day.

The BuildClub was founded by Stephen Forte in 2019 and is headquartered in San Francisco with an additional office in Los Angeles. To download The BuildClub app, visit www.BuildClub.com or download directly from the app stores.

Contact: info@buildclub.com

