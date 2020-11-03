The Bugatti Group Signs Two New Global Licenses: BlackPink And The Rolling Stones!

BOISBRIAND, QC, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Bugatti Group is proud to announce that it has acquired two major licenses in the world of music and entertainment, signing an agreement with BlackPink and the Rolling Stones.

With its vast experience, notably with Céline Dion Collection, Bugatti, Swiss Mobility and Mouflon, The Bugatti Group is now the creator and distributor of two vast collections of bags, suitcases and accessories, one signed by BlackPink and the other by The Rolling Stones.

"We are delighted with these new partnerships with BlackPink and The Rolling Stones. This marks an important step in the expansion of our business. In this year of great upheaval for all, all over the world, we are proud to be able to work with these bands whose music continues to do good, wherever it is heard. Our team is extremely motivated by these new projects. We look to the future of our business very positively and intend to create more than 10 new positions of employment in 2021."

About Bugatti Group

Known for its expertise, innovation and the quality of its products, the Bugatti Group is a North American company that designs, manufactures, imports and sells, handbags, suitcases, business bags and certified sanitary products worldwide. Headquartered in Quebec and with offices in the United States and Asia, The Bugatti Group is also active in international markets with its flagship and global brands, as well as those under license.

