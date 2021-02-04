The Buckle, Inc. Reports January 2021 Net Sales

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE: BKE) announced today that comparable store net sales, for stores open at least one year, for the 4-week period ended January 30, 2021 increased 35.

The Buckle, Inc. (BKE) - Get Report announced today that comparable store net sales, for stores open at least one year, for the 4-week period ended January 30, 2021 increased 35.3 percent from comparable store net sales for the 4-week period ended February 1, 2020. Net sales for the 4-week fiscal month ended January 30, 2021 increased 33.6 percent to $63.1 million from net sales of $47.2 million for the prior year 4-week fiscal month ended February 1, 2020.

Comparable store net sales for the 13-week fourth quarter ended January 30, 2021 increased 18.0 percent from comparable store net sales for the 13-week period ended February 1, 2020. Net sales for the 13-week fiscal fourth quarter ended January 30, 2021 increased 17.7 percent to $318.8 million compared to net sales of $271.0 million for the prior year 13-week fiscal fourth quarter ended February 1, 2020.

Comparable store net sales year-to-date for the 52-week period ended January 30, 2021 increased 0.4 percent from comparable store net sales for the 52-week period ended February 1, 2020. Net sales for the 52-week fiscal period ended January 30, 2021 increased 0.1 percent to $901.3 million from net sales of $900.3 million for the prior year 52-week fiscal period ended February 1, 2020.

About Buckle

Offering a unique mix of high-quality, on-trend apparel, accessories, and footwear, Buckle caters to fashion-conscious young men and women. Known as a denim destination, each store carries a wide selection of fits, styles, and finishes from leading denim brands, including the Company's exclusive brand, BKE. Headquartered in Kearney, Nebraska, Buckle currently operates 442 retail stores in 42 states which includes the closing of two stores during fiscal January and the closing of one store earlier this week. The Company operated 448 stores in 42 states as of February 4, 2020. To listen to the Company's recorded monthly sales commentary, please call (308) 238-2500.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995: All forward-looking statements made by the Company involve material risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on factors which may be beyond the Company's control. Accordingly, the Company's future performance and financial results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, those described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied therein will not be realized.

News releases and other information about The Buckle, Inc., can be found on the Internet at www.buckle.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210204005181/en/