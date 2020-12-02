The Brooks Group's Ellie Russell Earns Honor As One Of 20 Top Professionals In Their 20s

GREENSBORO, N.C., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Though many professionals view the world in shades of gray, The Brooks Group's Ellie Russell uses daubs from a bold palette to gaze at the possibilities which color her future.

In selecting Russell as one of 20 notable professionals in their 20s, The Business Journal of the Piedmont Triad undoubtedly glimpsed the kaleidoscope that spotlights Russell's keen achievements. Though, as Digital Brand Manager, Russell is responsible for the lens by which The Brooks Group is viewed by the outside world, her creativity is shaped by a lifetime of experiences, packed tightly into just 29 years.

Though today she is back in the hometown of Greensboro, N.C., in which she was born and raised, Russell spent a notable decade in New York City, forming the creativity and sensibilities which would shape her future. After attending the Institute of Culinary Education, Russell dabbled in fashion, food, and music, with stops at The Food Network, Gotham Photo Company, and startup Cubby.

On the side, Russell started a beauty and lifestyle YouTube channel, Ellko, which espoused advocacy, self-awareness, and body positivity. It became a runaway hit, earning her hundreds of thousands of subscribers and becoming her full-time focus while offering millions of viewers beauty hacks. In addition, her series "Fail or Holy Grail" elevated Russell's profile even further, earning her multiple guest appearances on the Dr. Oz Show. She also was able to use her platform to inspire those suffering from mental health issues, laying bare the details of her diagnosis of, and treatment for, borderline personality disorder.

In joining The Brooks Group in 2018, Russell decided to step back from her social media presence and use her creative skills in the background, giving the sales training company its voice and brand personality.

"We are extremely proud of Ellie's selection by The Business Journal," said Gary Fly, President, The Brooks Group. "Ellie's vision, positivity, team spirit and incredible insights have been an invaluable addition to our marketing team - helping to give us a unique voice and personality that has distinguished us among other sales training and consulting organizations."

About The Brooks GroupFounded in 1977, The Brooks Group is a corporate sales training and sales management training company focused on helping companies build top-performing sales teams. Its training systems provide street smart, actionable strategies that help salespeople sell more effectively and sales managers coach and lead more successfully. Our no-nonsense, customizable approach skips the fluff and focuses on what will actually get results for your team. Go to www.BrooksGroup.com for more information.

