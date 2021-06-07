The Brooks Group Named As One Of North Carolina's Best Employers

GREENSBORO, N.C., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brooks Group, one of the nation's largest corporate sales training and sales management training providers, announced that it recently earned accolades as one of the 2021 Best Employers in North Carolina. The selection marks the fourth consecutive appearance for The Brooks Group on the list, created by Business North Carolina and Best Companies Group as a means of identifying, recognizing, and honoring the best employers in North Carolina.

The list, which this year is made up of 57 companies, is the result of a rigorous selection process which evaluates companies on the following eligibility requirements:

Be a for-profit, not-for-profit business or government entity

Be a publicly or privately held business

Have a facility in the state of North Carolina

Have a minimum of 15 employees working in the state of North Carolina

Must be in business a minimum of one year

Additionally, aspiring companies from North Carolina had to complete a two-part survey process to determine their worthiness for the 2021 Best Employers list. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking.

"We could not be more pleased to earn a spot on the Best Employers list for the fourth consecutive year," said Gary Fly, President, The Brooks Group. "For nearly 45 years, The Brooks Group has been dedicated to an employee-centric culture - one of inclusiveness, plentiful opportunities for advancement, and an unfailing devotion to our three-stage philosophy of offering simple, learner-centric, and adaptive programs."

Fly added that The Brooks Group was one of the top-performing companies in 2020 that deploys "TinyPulse," a weekly measure of employee satisfaction.

Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process, analyzed the data, and determined the final rankings. The actual rankings will be published in the June issue of Business North Carolina.

For more information on the Best Employers in North Carolina program, visit www.BestEmployersNC.com.

About The Brooks GroupFounded in 1977, The Brooks Group is a corporate sales training and sales management training company focused on helping companies build top-performing sales teams. Its training systems provide street smart, actionable strategies that help salespeople sell more effectively and sales managers coach and lead more successfully. Our no-nonsense, customizable approach skips the fluff and focuses on what will actually get results for your team. Go to www.BrooksGroup.com for more information.

