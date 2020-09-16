The Brooks Group Earns Spot On Selling Power Magazine's Inaugural List Of Top 20 Online Sales Training Companies

GREENSBORO, N.C., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brooks Group, one of America's most revered and longest-standing sales training organizations, has been cited for its robust online sales training offerings - earning a spot on a list of the top 20 online sales training companies, as compiled by Selling Power magazine.

The Brooks Group's inclusion in the inaugural list - culled from more than 230 entrants -- recognizes the company's success in delivering training to thousands of sales professionals and sales leaders. Specifically, The Brooks Group offers 18 virtual instructor led programs, 13 self-paced offerings, and more than 85 training videos to its clients.

"Though it is a well-used axiom, necessity, truly, is the mother of invention," said Gary Fly, President, The Brooks Group. "I have been especially proud of the resilience of our entire team, as well as their vision, talent, and tireless work in evolving our sales training offerings in such a rapid and impactful way."

The Brooks Group delivers its online training via Zoom, using a facilitator specially trained for virtual delivery and a producer who provides live technical support for participants. The company's comprehensive, multi-session VILT offerings cover sales skills, customer service, and sales management topics, and include a participant workbook, personal assessment, job aids, and a Zoom best practices guide.

The inaugural "Top 20 Online Sales Training Companies" list was conceived by Selling Power as a means of recognizing companies that are helping sales leaders navigate an increasingly virtual world through online sales training.

Brooks and other companies that earned a spot on the list were measured by myriad rigorous criteria, including:

Strategies to keep participants engaged, including engagement metrics tracked

Platform and applications used for delivery of online training

The scope and breadth of online offerings (e.g., on-demand course offerings, online/virtual instructor-led offerings)

Methodologies for supporting participant retention

Strength of client feedback as it relates to customer support, ROI, ease of use, and overall client satisfaction

The complete list of selected companies will appear in the forthcoming September/ October 2020 issue of Selling Power magazine, out for digital download today and available at https://bit.ly/3haMgxT.

It is the hope of Selling Power that its list will serve as a guide to sales organizations who are looking for resources to help upskill their sales professionals while the COVID-19 pandemic continues to roil both markets and selling traditions.

"Recent research from McKinsey & Company shows 90 percent of sales teams have transitioned to remote selling," said Gerhard Gschwandtner, founder of Selling Power. "Finding a sales training partner that can deliver effective learning virtually—the same way B2B sales teams are conducting business—will be crucial for leaders as they navigate the current crisis and plan for the future."

About The Brooks GroupFounded in 1977, The Brooks Group is a corporate sales training and sales management training company focused on helping companies build top-performing sales teams. Its training systems provide street smart, actionable strategies that help salespeople sell more effectively and sales managers coach and lead more successfully. Our no-nonsense, customizable approach skips the fluff and focuses on what will actually get results for your team. Go to www.BrooksGroup.com for more information.

About Selling Power In addition to Selling Power, the leading digital magazine for sales managers and sales VPs since 1981, Personal Selling Power, Inc., produces the Sales Management Digest and Daily Boost of Positivity online newsletters ( http://ow.ly/R05730oD22t), as well as videos featuring interviews with top executives. Selling Power is a regular media sponsor of the Sales 3.0 Conference, which is attended by a total of more than 1,000 sales leaders each year ( http://ow.ly/JtSn30oD247).

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-brooks-group-earns-spot-on-selling-power-magazines-inaugural-list-of-top-20-online-sales-training-companies-301131705.html

SOURCE The Brooks Group