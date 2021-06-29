The Broe Group's Savannah Gateway Industrial Hub Unveils Import Distribution Facility

SAVANNAH, Ga., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Broe Group's, Savannah Gateway Industrial Hub (SGIH) has completed delivery of a new 388,400 square foot import distribution space to serve the park's second tenant. The new facility, operated by Ryder Logistics on behalf of a leading consumer products brand, joins A&R Logistics' new rail-served export operations in the park's first million square feet of industrial operations. Two additional speculative facilities are currently under construction to meet the booming demand at the Port of Savannah.

"Savannah Gateway supports multi-modal logistics solutions to the Southeastern United States while providing excellent proximity to the Port of Savannah and efficient access to global and domestic markets," said Broe Real Estate Group Senior Vice President Sean Fitzsimmons. "The park's location creates substantial transportation efficiencies that are compounded by OmniTRAX managed rail services that connect tenants with dual-rail service from CSX and Norfolk Southern. The strong park demand is a testament to the collaborative leadership at the Port of Savannah, Effingham County and the State of Georgia."

Paced by the strongest demand in its history, the Port of Savannah continues to set volume records. The Georgia Ports Authority expects to move more than 5.0 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent container units in the current fiscal year. Savannah's unmatched terminal operations, superior road and rail connections, and reliable third-party service providers, continue to attract strong import and export interest.

"Iconic consumer brands continue to leverage the Port of Savannah and Effingham County's Georgia Highway 21 corridor for import distribution facilities that serve supply chains of retail giants like Target, Walmart and Home Depot, as well as e-commerce powerhouses like Amazon and Wayfair. We look forward to welcoming more great employers into our community and the Savannah Gateway Industrial Hub," said Effingham County Industrial Development Authority CEO Brandt Herndon.

