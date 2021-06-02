The Broe Group Announces Groundbreaking Of Phased $150 Million Cherry Creek North Development

DENVER, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Broe Real Estate Group (BREG) announces the planned groundbreaking of 200 Clayton, Cherry Creek's newest Class A commercial office space development. The eight story, 76,000 sq. ft. mixed use project in the heart of Cherry Creek North is scheduled for an August 2021 groundbreaking. 200 Clayton marks the first phase of its expansive Clayton Street redevelopment.

"200 Clayton is a high-quality, generational asset designed to meet high market demand for contemporary class A office space in Cherry Creek North," said BREG CEO Doug Wells. " Cherry Creek North is an iconic location that combines an idyllic mix of work and leisure amenities and 200 Clayton will stand brightly at its center."

Designed by The Beck Group, 200 Clayton features premier retail space and institutional quality commercial offices. GH Phipps has been named general contractor, with Denver CBRE's Blake Holcomb and Brian Hutt leading the leasing effort to current and new market entrants.

OmniTRAX, The Broe Group's transportation affiliate, will anchor the project and occupy the 2nd and 3rd floors of 200 Clayton. Active negotiations with unaffiliated prospective tenants are now underway for the remaining institutional quality office space on floors four through eight.

"200 Clayton offers a world class space and location that are ideal for OmniTRAX's continued rail growth," said OmniTRAX CEO Dean Piacente. "This move secures our long-term headquarters while maintaining our proud heritage as a Colorado company."

About Broe Real Estate GroupBroe Real Estate Group, an affiliate of The Broe Group, acquires, develops and manages commercial real estate assets. Affiliated companies own and manage office and industrial properties, medical office buildings and multi-family communities across the country, including premier assets in many of the most desirable markets. The Broe Group has a 40-year history of value-add real estate investing in Northern Colorado and across the United States. We improve value though the implementation of focused business plans that increase cash flow and create stable income streams. Additional information is available at broerealestate.com .

About The Broe GroupFounded in 1972, The Broe Group is a private, multi-billion-dollar investment group with diversified holdings in real estate, rail, infrastructure, energy, agriculture, water, healthcare and technology throughout 37 North American states and provinces. Its deep operational knowledge derived from owning and operating multi-billion-dollar businesses and the global economic insights gleaned from serving its vast Fortune 500 clientele are strategic differentiators. The Broe Group's entrepreneurial focus enables it to find true value wherever it resides. For more information, visit broe.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-broe-group-announces-groundbreaking-of-phased-150-million-cherry-creek-north-development-301303940.html

SOURCE Broe Real Estate Group