The Brattle Group Expands Its Competition Offering With Four New Economists In Brussels

BRUSSELS, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brattle Group announced today that four competition economists from the boutique competition consultancy Hexagon Economics have joined the firm's Brussels office. Laurent Eymard has joined as a Principal, Jean-Gabriel Despeyroux has joined as a Senior Associate, Dr. Bernhard Enzi has joined as an Associate, and Dorien Thomaes has joined as a Research Analyst.

"We're thrilled to welcome these talented economists to our European competition team," shared Brattle Principal and Brussels Office Director Konstantin Ebinger. "Laurent and his colleagues are a terrific addition to our Brussels group, with their expertise in mergers, state aid, and civil litigation, among other areas. Their joining enhances our offerings to French clients, and enables us to provide services in a wider range of multi-jurisdictional European matters, as we continue to expand our global competition platform."

"The Hexagon Economics team has found a wonderful new home with Brattle," added Mr. Eymard. "Brattle's global platform enables us to build on our existing client offerings across Europe, while also expanding into new areas, such as the French Canadian market. We look forward to many years of continued growth and success together."

Prior to founding Hexagon in 2019, Mr. Eymard spent twelve years at MAPP Economics (including two years as a Partner). His main focus is on the French-speaking market in Europe, primarily in France and Belgium. Mr. Eymard advises clients on notifying competition authorities of complex mergers, especially in cases requiring an analysis of local competition dynamics or bidding data. He has deep experience in numerous sectors, including telecommunications, air transportation, and fast-moving consumer goods. His experience includes working for both defendants and claimants in high-profile litigations concerning concerted practices and complex abuse of dominance issues.

Jean-Gabriel Despeyroux focuses on merger, antitrust, and damages evaluation matters before the European Commission, the French Autorité de la Concurrence, and other jurisdictions. He has worked across a wide range of industries, including retailers, energy, online platforms, telecommunications, home and personal care, construction and building materials, and pharmaceuticals.

Dr. Bernhard Enzi's consulting experience spans mergers involving both horizontal and vertical issues, state aid and abuse of dominance cases, cartel investigations, and follow-on damages litigation before various national courts and competition authorities, including those in France and the Netherlands.

Dorien Thomaes has worked on varied projects involving restrictive practices and abuse of dominance. She assists in conducting qualitative and quantitative analyses to support clients with sound economic arguments needed to tackle the antitrust issues they face, whether these concern public or private competition law enforcement.

The Brattle Group answers complex economic, finance, and regulatory questions for corporations, law firms, and governments around the world. We are distinguished by the clarity of our insights and the credibility of our experts, which include leading international academics and industry specialists. Brattle has over 400 talented professionals across three continents. For more information, please visit brattle.com.

