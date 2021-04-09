The Botanist Partners With The Independent Restaurant Coalition To Support The Hospitality Industry This Spring

NEW YORK, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Botanist Islay Dry Gin today announced its partnership with the Independent Restaurant Coalition (IRC) to support local restaurants and bars as they continue to rebuild their businesses and navigate the impacts...

NEW YORK, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Botanist Islay Dry Gin today announced its partnership with the Independent Restaurant Coalition (IRC) to support local restaurants and bars as they continue to rebuild their businesses and navigate the impacts of COVID-19. The partnership is timed to the start of the promising spring season, when many bars and restaurants will hopefully be reopening, and National Gin & Tonic Day on April 9. At participating locations in April and May, The Botanist will donate $5 to the IRC up to $25,000 for every Botanist & Tonic or Botanist & Tonic To-Go Carrier Kit purchased.

"We know the hardships that many local restaurants and bars have faced over the last year. That's why we are proud to be partnering with the Independent Restaurant Coalition on this initiative," said Ian McLernon, President and CEO of Rémy Cointreau Americas."People are at the heart of everything we do at Rémy Cointreau. This is particularly true for The Botanist, which comes from one of the only distilleries in the world to be B Corp certified - a distillery that believes in putting people and purpose in line with profit and in using business as a force for good. Through this partnership, we want to do our part to give back and help rebuild our local bar and restaurant community."

Hailing from the Bruichladdich Distillery in Islay, which leads with people-centric policies and progressive attitudes, The Botanist has always set out to put community at the forefront of its mission and purpose. As the optimistic and hopeful spring season begins, it is important that the community The Botanist supports extends beyond its home isle to the independent bar and restaurant community here in the U.S. It is with this spirit that The Botanist hopes to help rebuild the family of restaurants and bars that always bring so much joy and energy to their local communities.

"When we set out to help the hospitality industry as it grappled with the impacts of COVID-19, we knew that a federal grant program would be the best way to give local restaurants and bars confidence they could get through this crisis," says Erika Polmar, Executive Director of the IRC. "Grassroots donors and brands like The Botanist have enabled us to make that grant program a reality and advocate for the industry in Washington for the first time. The forthcoming Restaurant Revitalization Fund will help countless restaurants and bars make payroll and rent, pay down debt, and survive the pandemic. We're so thankful for the continued support we're receiving through the Botanist program, which will help us ensure that struggling restaurants and bars can access the relief they need as fast as possible."

All participating restaurants and bars can be found on TheInfatuation.com. Donations will be doubled for all purchases made on National Gin & Tonic Day on April 9, as well as over Memorial Day Weekend ( May 28 - 31).

The Botanist & Tonic Pour gin into a highball glass and add ice. Add premium tonic water to your taste.

2 oz The Botanist Islay Dry GinPremium tonic water - to tasteGarnish with seasonal fruit or herbs - as desired

About The Botanist Islay Dry Gin:Founded in 2011, The Botanist Islay Dry Gin is distilled and hand-crafted at Bruichladdich Distillery on Islay , a remote island off the west coast of Scotland. It is the first and only Islay Dry Gin - a rare expression of the heart and soul of this wild Scottish isle. Hailing from one of the only B Corp certified distilleries in the world, The Botanist believes in using business as a force for good, putting people and planet in line with profit. The craft liquid is distilled with a unique combination of 22 wild Islay botanicals which are hand-foraged locally and sustainably on the island by The Botanist's professional forager, James Donaldson. The Islay botanicals are slow simmer distilled with pure Islay spring water in a unique Lomond Still, affectionately nicknamed Ugly Betty, by Head Distiller Adam Hannett. The result is gin that speaks of the locality and seasonality of Islay.

About Rémy Cointreau:All around the world, there are clients seeking exceptional experiences; clients for whom a wide range of terroirs means a variety of flavors. Their exacting standards are proportional to our expertise - the finely-honed skills that we pass down from generation to generation. The time these clients devote to drinking our products is a tribute to all those who have worked to develop them. It is for these men and women that Rémy Cointreau, a family-owned French Group, protects its terroirs, cultivates exceptional multi-centenary spirits and undertakes to preserve their eternal modernity. The Group's portfolio includes 12 unique brands: Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, Cointreau liqueur, METAXA Greek spirit, Mount Gay rum, St-Rémy brandy, The Botanist gin, and our collection of single-malt whiskies (Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte and Octomore from Islay, Westland from Seattle and Domaine des Hautes Glaces from the French Alps). Rémy Cointreau has a single ambition: becoming the world leader in exceptional spirits. To this end, it relies on the commitment and creativity of its 1,900 employees and on its distribution subsidiaries established in the Group's strategic markets. Rémy Cointreau is listed on Euronext Paris.

About the Independent Restaurant Coalition (IRC):The Independent Restaurant Coalition was formed by chefs and independent restaurant owners across the country who have built a grassroots movement to secure vital protections for the nation's 500,000 independent restaurants and the more than 11 million restaurant workers impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The Coalition's leadership team includes Tyler Akin, José Andrés, Kevin Boehm, Sean Brock, Katie Button, Andrew Carmellini, Ashley Christensen, Jeanie Chunn, Amanda Cohen, Tom Colicchio, Nina Compton, Rosa Garcia, Suzanne Goin, Gregory Gourdet, Will Guidara, Mason Hereford, Sam Kass, Max Katzenberg, Mike Lata, Camilla Marcus, Ivy Mix, Kwame Onwuachi, Patrick Phelan, Erika Polmar, Naomi Pomeroy, Niki Russ Federman, Steven Satterfield, Michael Shemtov, Nancy Silverton, Frank Stitt, Bobby Stuckey, Robert St. John, Caroline Styne, Jill Tyler, and Andrew Zimmern.

