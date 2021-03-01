Press release Villeneuve d'Ascq, March 1, 2021 The Bonduelle Group specifies its mission and enshrines it in its articles of association.

The Bonduelle Group specifies its mission and enshrines it in its articles of association. "We inspire the transition toward a plant-based diet to contribute to people's well-being and planet health".

At the presentation of its first half-year financial results for the 2020-2021 fiscal year on February 26, the Bonduelle Group presented its mission. Submitted to the shareholders' vote at the last Shareholders' Meeting, it was very widely approved (99.91%) and is now enshrined in the company's articles of association. It is intended to guide the group's future strategic choices and reinforces Bonduelle's long-term vision. It reaffirms the company's determination to play an active role in the socio-economic and environmental challenges of today and tomorrow.

Towards a more resilient model that creates positive impacts

Committed to the B Corp certification process and a founding member of the B Movement Builders, Bonduelle reaffirms its commitment to a resilient business model that creates a positive impact for all its stakeholders. In co-construction with its employees, the group has clarified its mission and enshrined it in its articles of association."We inspire the transition toward a plant-based diet to contribute to people's well-being and planet health".A mission that is both the starting point of a very engaging approach for the group but also the formalization of what the company has been working towards for several decades. It demonstrates Bonduelle's determination to go even further and accelerate its development as a company with a positive impact.

A new course and a roadmap to build

In order to move forward in realizing the company's mission, a roadmap is currently being drawn up, focusing on the three major transitions in which Bonduelle is involved and the major challenges that the group intends to meet :

- The food transition, because more and more people need to be fed healthily while preserving resources, and because plants are THE solution for doing so.

- The agro-ecological transition, because plant production must increase to feed a growing population, and because natural resources and arable land are under threat (biodiversity, soil depletion, climate change).

- The socio-economic transition, because the commercial, financial but also human activity of companies (as employer and consumer prescriber) generates an impact on society, the economy, health and the environment.

The B Corp ambition for 2025 accompanies the group in its desire to become a "best for the world" company. Bonduelle also relies on the sustainability of its business model, which is inseparable from the positive impact.

The changes that have already been underway for several years to achieve this goal are helping to lead Bonduelle towards this quest for a better future through plant-based food.

"Our mission will serve as a compass and assist us identify and clarify our focus, battlegrounds and sacrifices. It is inseparable from our economic project because we can have no positive impact unless we are economically viable and conversely, there is no economic project without contributing to sustainability issues. It is a strong dual-edged ambition to create value for our entire ecosystem."Guillaume Debrosse - CEO Bonduelle Group

About BonduelleBonduelle intends to inspire the transition toward a plant-based diet to contribute to people's well-being and planet health. Alongside its farming partners, the group innovates to offer healthy, high-quality products while preserving the environment. A French family-owned company founded in 1853, Bonduelle markets its products in nearly 100 countries through six strong brands: Bonduelle, Cassegrain, Globus, Del Monte, Ready Pac Foods and Arctic Gardens. Today, Bonduelle has 14,600 employees and generates sales of €2,855 million (financial year 2019-2020).

