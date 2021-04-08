The Bob Woodruff Foundation Announces Latest Funding For Regional Veteran Communities Across The Country

NEW YORK, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- While vaccine distribution efforts bring new hope for economic recovery, millions of Americans, including military-veteran communities, are still reeling from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Food insecurity has emerged as a national crisis. Even before the pandemic, 1 in 8 veteran and military households experienced food insecurity. To combat the devastating impact of COVID-19 for veterans and their families, today the Bob Woodruff Foundation (BWF)announced a $536,000 investment in stimulus funding to 62 local partners. The funding, made possible by Craig Newmark Philanthropies, will be used to support the needs of veterans in communities across the country with an emphasis on fighting food insecurity.

The Bob Woodruff Foundation built and actively manages the nation's largest and fastest-growing nongovernmental network of community leaders committed to the successful integration of veterans, including over 100 local partners representing over 2,400 organizations committing to serving veterans in almost every state. By working with these local partners and understanding insights about the veterans they support, the Foundation has developed a picture of community-level challenges and taken action to address the most urgent concerns. With this recent funding, the Foundation has now invested over $1 million to help their local partner network provide much-needed support for the 11.5 million veterans they serve.

"Food is such a basic human need. But as our local partners have shown us, it's about much more than the food. When we help fund resources like a grocery store gift card or a box of farm fresh produce, it's a way of affirming: 'We've got your six. Your community is looking out for you, and we're going to get through this together,'" said Anne Marie Dougherty, CEO of the Bob Woodruff Foundation. "Our partners keep sharing stories that reflect a sense of relief. One family said 'It felt like we were finally able to breathe again.'"

This most recent round of funding will be distributed in increments of $3,000, $5,000, and $10,000, and will help local partners provide resources to veterans experiencing concerns related to financial wellness and food insecurity. Items such as fresh food deliveries, grocery store gift cards, agricultural training, financial assistance and more will be granted to veterans and military families in an effort to reduce the growing crisis of food insecurity within these communities.

"Military service requires a lot from our service members, veterans, and their families. But getting enough to eat is one area where they shouldn't have to sacrifice," said Craig Newmark, founder of craigslist and Craig Newmark Philanthropies. "That's why I'm making sure that expert organizations like the Bob Woodruff Foundation and their national network of partners are empowered to help people put food on their plates today, to help fill their pantries for tomorrow, and to influence major, systems-level changes to fight food insecurity in America."

About the Bob Woodruff Foundation The Bob Woodruff Foundation (BWF) was founded in 2006 after reporter Bob Woodruff was wounded by a roadside bomb while covering the war in Iraq. Since then, the Bob Woodruff Foundation has led an enduring call to action for people to stand up for heroes and meet the emerging and long-term needs of today's veterans, including suicide prevention, mental health, caregiver support, and food insecurity. To date, BWF has invested over $76 million to Find, Fund and Shape™ programs that have empowered impacted veterans, service members, and their family members, across the nation. For more information, please visit bobwoodrufffoundation.org or follow us on Twitter at @Stand4Heroes .

About Craig Newmark Philanthropies Craig Newmark is a Web pioneer, philanthropist, and leading advocate. Most commonly known for founding the online classified ads service craigslist, Newmark works to support and connect people and drive broad civic engagement. In 2016, he founded Craig Newmark Philanthropies to advance people and grassroots organizations that are "getting stuff done" in areas that include trustworthy journalism & the information ecosystem, food insecurity, voter protection, women in technology, and veterans & military families. At its core, all of Newmark's philanthropic work helps to strengthen American democracy by supporting the values that the country aspires to - fairness, opportunity, and respect. For more information, please visit: CraigNewmarkPhilanthropies.org . Craig can be found sharing his personal perspective on the issues of the day at @craignewmark .

