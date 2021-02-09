The Black Opportunity Fund Virtually Opens The Market

TORONTO, Feb. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Ray Williams, Managing Director and Vice Chairman, National Bank Financial and Co-Founder, The Black Opportunity Fund, and a number of his fellow co-founders and supporters joined Frank Di Liso, Interim Chief Financial...

TORONTO, Feb. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Ray Williams, Managing Director and Vice Chairman, National Bank Financial and Co-Founder, The Black Opportunity Fund, and a number of his fellow co-founders and supporters joined Frank Di Liso, Interim Chief Financial Officer and Vice President, Corporate Finance and Administration, TMX Group, to open the market in celebration of Black History Month and the establishment of The Black Opportunity Fund.

The Black Opportunity Fund is a dynamic partnership between businesses, philanthropists, foundations, and the Black community to combat the impact of anti-black racism in Canada. The fund will catalyze the cultural, economic, and political growth required to enable Canada's institutions, governments, and businesses to embrace greater diversity at all levels. The fund will broadly prioritize initiatives around education, healthcare, youth, women, social justice, entrepreneurship, and politics; the key areas that impact the quality of life in the Black communities across Canada. https://www.blackopportunityfund.ca/

Date: Tuesday, February 9, 2021Time: 9:00am - 9:30am Place: Virtually Broadcast

