The Black IDEA Coalition Hosts Virtual Summit On Diversity, Equity & Inclusion In D.C.

WASHINGTON, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The pursuit of the American Dream has often been a Dream Deferred for African-Americans. Even in 2020 Blacks still face Systemic Racism which often halts those dreams. Yesterday in the nation's capital, The Black Inclusion, Diversity and Equity in Action (IDEA) Coalition hosted a virtual summit on DEI which featured a stellar cast of corporate executives, business leaders and thought leaders on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. They had presenters from Gallup, Enterprise Community Partners and The Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies to name a few. They discussed proven measurable solutions to address DEI.

Less than one percent of Fortune 500 CEOs are Black. Recently, Wells Fargo CEO, Charles Scharf was quoted saying, "There is a very limited pool of Black talent to recruit from," when questioned on Capitol Hill. Despite the recent heightened interest in Diversity and Inclusion and companies pledging Billions of dollars towards Social Justice initiatives and investing in Black businesses, there isn't a real blueprint on how these monies will reach Black people. The Black IDEA Coalition is a 501(c)3 organization and has the infrastructure to provide research, models, and technical assistance to help companies identify Blacks.

"We help companies achieve Black parity in employment, investments and contracting," says Reverend Matthew L. Watley who is the founder of the organization. He is also Senior Pastor, Kingdom Fellowship AME Church in Silver Springs, MD. For more information about The Black IDEA Coalition go to www.TheBlackIdea.com

