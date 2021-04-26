The Biggest Stars Came Out For EOn Sanitizing Mist Pre-Oscars Celebrity Gift Lounge Presented By GBK Brand Bar And Kailo Pain Patch

Over $70K in Gifts and Trips were Given to the Celebrity Guests in the First In-Person Gift Lounge Since the Pandemic

LOS ANGELES, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday April 21st to Saturday April 24th, eOn Sanitizing Mist, hosted a four-day luxury celebrity wellness gifting lounge, presented by GBK Brand Bar and Kailo Pain Patch, in honor of the 2021 Academy Awards. To make this happen, each attendee (who was not already vaccinated) was given a rapid Covid-19 test before entering, a scheduled appointment time, and measures were taken to have the event spaced out in compliance with Covid-19 occupancy guidelines. eOn Sanitizing Mist partnered with Goodwill to donate over 20,000 cans.

The event flowed through different areas of the La Peer Hotel in West Hollywood from the rooftop space to the lobby into the backyard then the James Peter Henry Gallery finalizing the experience at GBK Brand Bar where Yuvika Jewelry gifted the finest of diamonds and jewels.

Notable celebrities from actors to musicians to athletes were extended an invitation in honor of their achievements in an effort to bring together amazing talent as to make up for the lack of events this past challenging year.

There were over 80 celebrities ranging from 2021 Oscar Winners Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe, Nominees Viola Davis, Andra Day, Paul Raci, Tiara Thomas, Eileen Galindo, and Elvira Lind, 2020 Grammy winning singer Tori Kelly, Kesha, sports stars such as World Series winner Justin Turner (Dodgers), EMMY winners such as Eugene Levy, Jeremy Piven, Michelle Visage, Glynn Turman, Patrika Darbo, SAG Award winner and Oscar Presenter Angela Bassett, Anthony Anderson, William Fichtner, John Carroll Lynch, Adina Porter, stars of the EMMY winning RuPaul's Drag Race Alaska, Trixie Mattel, Bob the Drag Queen, Monet X Change, Shameless stars Christian Isaiah & Joshua Malina, Flight Attendant's Griffin Matthews, Jason O'Mara and many more.

Once inside the lounge, the guests were treated to state-of-the-art healthcare technology with Kailo Pain Patch, which uses innovative technology to treat pain without drugs. Artist Johnathan Schultz created 18k gold infinity boxes which were done using each celebrity's hand. All individually signed, curated and one-of-a-kind.

Other brands that were gifting amazing items included AMASS Botanic Hard Seltzer, Beverly Hills Spine & Rehab packages, Cabo Couture, CALM by ComfyCozy Boutique diffusers, Casa de Campo Resort & Villas package, free Chicago Stuffed Pizza Co. for a year, Delight Café CBD, DJ Aaron Colbert gift card, Dogpound Training, Elite Spa certificate, Gastro Garage dinner for 2, GBK Brand Bar Gift Card, GrowingGreen CBD, HOLLYGOLD recycled bag, sweater, t-shirt, face mask and a year of free movies at TCL Chinese Theatre, James Peter Henry prints and portraits for nominees, invite to John Kelly Chocolates new store in Beverly Hills, Kahari Resort package, Kimpton LaPeer Hotel night stay, Merci Life beauty drink, MOTEV luxury transportation, OG Hot Sauce / Mia Rebel B.M.I. Songwriter, Author & Publisher, PBF Vanish Inc. Anti-aging, Raiwasa Private Resort package Ream Wine, Remember Me Green tote bags, RESET IV vouchers, Sailrock Resort package, Soul Tox recovery water, Source Naturals supplements, Superva 1 of 1's customized shoes, Tesse Restaurant's Drip Club, Realm Wine, The Farmers on Wheels local fruit, Vice Bake Shop cookies, Yassi's Butta organic salve, Yuvika Jewerly, nd more. GBK Brand Bar always partners with several charities for each lounge and this year's Oscars lounge partners were World Central Kitchen, World Wildlife Fund and Goodwill of Southern California.

