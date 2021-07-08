The Biggest Deals Of 2020 Honored By The Magazine Of The American Landowner

DALLAS, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hundreds of transactions were nominated, but only five standouts were selected as Deals of the Year by the editors of The Land Report, beginning with the 2020 Deal of the Year: the $43 million acquisition of the Bluffs...

DALLAS, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hundreds of transactions were nominated, but only five standouts were selected as Deals of the Year by the editors of The Land Report, beginning with the 2020 Deal of the Year:the $43 million acquisition of the Bluffs of Saint Teresa by the State of Florida, which was brokered by Dean Saunders of SVN Saunders Ralston Dantzler Real Estate.

"The complexity and political obstacles surrounding the purchase of the Bluffs of Saint Teresa by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection were beyond daunting. Kudos to the many organizations that came together to close our 2020 Deal of the Year, including the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, The Nature Conservancy, the Department of Defense, and, of course, the seller, Ochlockonee Timberlands, LLC, a subsidiary of AgReserves, Inc., which was represented by Dean Saunders of SVN Saunders Ralston Dantzler," said Land Report editor Eric O'Keefe.

"The moment I saw the Bluffs, I knew it was a perfect fit for the State," Saunders said. "While it took five years to get it done, as an eighth-generation Floridian, I am proud to have played a small role in helping preserve this treasure for future generations of Floridians." Other honorees include:

2020 Conservation Deal of the Year:The acquisition of Colorado's Fishers Peak State Park by Colorado Parks and Wildlife from The Nature Conservancy and The Trust for Public Land.

2020 Farmland Deal of the Year:The purchase of California's Ferrari-Carano Vineyard and Winery by Bill Foley of Foley Family Wines from the Carano family for an estimated $250 million.

2020 Ranchland Deal of the Year: Michael Bloomberg acquires Colorado's Westlands from Henry Kravis in a transaction brokered by Brian Smith of Hall and Hall.

2020 Timberland Deal of the Year:The purchase of Minnesota's 72,440-acre Heritage Forest from PotlatchDeltic by The Conservation Fund using green bonds.

