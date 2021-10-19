The Biggest And Smartest Google Phone Is Coming To Verizon — Introducing Pixel 6

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Google just unveiled the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro , a completely redesigned, fully loaded Google smartphone series coming to Verizon on October 28, with preorders kicking off today. For a limited time, you can save $700 on a new Pixel if you switch to Verizon and trade in select phones on a qualified Unlimited plan. Plus get up to $500 to help cover the cost of switching 1. Looking to upgrade to a Pixel 6? Existing customers can get up to $350 off Google Pixel 6 with select trade-in and select Unlimited plans 2.

Introducing Pixel 6 — the smarter phone that gets you

Pixel is synonymous with great cameras, a fun user interface and the power, security and fun that Google is known for. This year, the Pixel family has been completely redesigned with a pro model ( Pixel 6 Pro ) and a premium edition (Pixel 6) to fit your style and personality. Here's why they're awesome:

Google puts the G in 5G. With 5G Ultra Wideband, you can download a movie super fast 3. Gaming on the go is fast and smooth. And with Duo HD screen sharing, everyone on your call can watch the same video sports event together 4. Both Pixels will also give you access to all Verizon's 5G flavors, including upcoming enhancements to 5G Ultra Wideband using C-band spectrum.

Pixel's most powerful camera system. Using next-level magical Google software and state-of-the-art camera technology, Pixel cameras revolutionized video and photography on smartphones. The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro continue to raise the bar with greater accuracy, finer detail and richer colors — even in low light. With Pixel's most advanced camera yet, you can remove the blur from faces, so you can see your subject clearly 5, removes photobombers and distractions from your photos with Magic Eraser in Google Photos 6. And portraits on the new Pixel phones can capture all people and skin tones beautifully and accurately. On the rear, both Pixels include wide and ultrawide pro-level cameras with a new main sensor that captures 150% more light 7, and the Pixel 6 Pro adds a telephoto lens with 4x optical zoom for even sharper photos.

A brilliant display, in more ways than one. Pixel 6 is just as durable as it is beautiful. The 6.4" Pixel 6 and 6.7" Pixel 6 Pro displays 8 are made with Corning ® Gorilla ® Glass Victus™, the toughest Gorilla Glass yet, with up to 2x better scratch resistance than previous Pixel phones 9. The Pixel 6 Pro intelligently adjusts up to 120 Hz for smoother, more responsive gaming, scrolling and moving between apps. And with LTPO technology, it can lower to 10 Hz to save battery. With IP68 protection, both Pixels can take a little water and dust 10, and with high brightness mode, you can watch and play in bright sunlight.

The smartest and fastest Pixel yet. The new Pixel 6 Pro is reimagined on the inside to be more modern and intuitive, making it the perfect productivity partner for your business. Google Tensor is Pixel's powerful processor, the first ever made by Google, which makes this phone the smartest and fastest Pixel yet — up to 80% faster than Pixel 5. With adaptive battery, both Pixels adapt to your lifestyle, so they save power for apps you use most. The reimagined interface is a whole new way to experience Pixel, with colors that reflect your personal style.

Live Translate helps you understand and communicate in languages other than your own 11 with the ability to translate chats automatically, securely and privately 12. Pixel can even translate your face-to-face conversation. Just say, "Hey Google, be my interpreter." At a Glance shows you what you need, right when you need it — like your boarding pass before your flight 13. And it even makes you look good by checking your spelling and grammar as you type 14.

Your protection, built into Pixel. Your life is on your phone, so Pixel is built with layers of hardware security, including the new processor and the next-gen Titan M2 ™ security chip. Every day, Pixel helps you feel safe with five years of security updates 15, the Security hub, and protection from hackers and phishing. You can turn the mics and cameras off and choose when apps can use them 16. Pixel doesn't just protect your data, it also protects you. With the Personal Safety app, Pixel helps you reach emergency contacts or services if you need them 17.

Get the best perks and protection with Verizon

Coupled with select Verizon Unlimited plans , Pixel 6 lets you experience your favorite games, movies and shows like never before. To make it easier to get in on the action, new and existing Verizon customers get six months of Google Play Pass on us with Start and Do More Unlimited plans, or 12 months on us with Play More or Get More Unlimited plans (Then, $4.99/mo after) 18.

And for all of your binge-watching needs, get Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ 19 included on Play More and Get More Unlimited plans. Play More and Get More Unlimited plan customers can also get 12 months of discovery+ 20 on Verizon — that's a whole lot of content for all your streaming needs.

Pixel 6 starts at $23.33 per month for 30 months on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $699.99 retail). Pixel 6 Pro starts at $29.99 per month for 30 months on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $899.99 retail). Visit verizon.com today to order your new Pixel or for additional specs and offer info.

1 5G Ultra Wideband available only in parts of select cities. 5G Nationwide available in 2700+ cities. Up to $1099.99 device payment purchase w/new smartphone line on select Unlimited plans req'd. Up to $500 Virtual Prepaid Mastercard (sent w/in 8 wks after receipt of final bill from carrier) w/ port-in. Less up to $700 trade-in/promo credit applied over 24/30 mos.; promo credit ends if eligibility req's are no longer met; 0% APR. Trade-in conditions apply.

2Up to $1099.99 device payment purchase or full retail purchase w/upgrade on select Unlimited plans req'd. Less up to $350 trade-in/promo credit applied over 24/30 mos.; promo credit ends if eligibility requirements are no longer met; 0% APR. Trade-in conditions apply.

3Download speeds may vary depending upon network and coverage conditions, and content optimization for 5G Ultra Wideband.

4Duo screen sharing requires internet connection. Not available on all apps and content. Data rates may apply. 5G service, speed and performance depend on many factors including, but not limited to, carrier network capabilities, device configuration and capabilities, network traffic, location, signal strength, and signal obstruction.

5Deblurring may not work on all photos or videos with faces. 6Magic Eraser may not work on all image elements.

7Compared to main rear camera on Pixel 5.

8Measured diagonally; dimension may vary by configuration and manufacturing process. Smooth Display is not available for all apps or content. Smooth Display automatically adjusts to optimize for best viewing and battery performance.

9Compared to Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a (5G).

10Designed to comply with dust and water protection rating IP68 under IEC standard 60529 when each device leaves the factory but the device is not water or dust proof. The accessories are not water or dust resistant. Water resistance and dust resistance are not permanent conditions and will diminish or be lost over time due to normal wear and tear, device repair, disassembly or damage. Dropping your device may result in loss of water/dust resistance. Liquid damage voids the warranty. See g.co/pixel/water for details.

11Not available in all languages or countries. Not available on all media or apps. See g.co/pixel/livetranslate for more information.

12Based on a count of independent hardware security subsystems and components.

13Boarding pass feature requires a Gmail account.

14Translation may not be instantaneous.

15Android security updates for at least 5 years from when the device first became available on the Google Store in the US. See g.co/pixel/updates for details.

16For emergency calls, microphones are always on.

17Personal Safety app features are dependent upon network connectivity and other factors and may not be reliable for emergency communications or available in all areas. For more information, see g.co/pixel/personalsafety.

1812 months or 6 months Google Play Pass on us requires active line on select Unlimited plans (must enroll w/Verizon by 5.31.22). Must be 18 yrs or older. After respective 12 month or 6 month promo period ends, subscription will auto-renew at $4.99+tax/mo unless you cancel (For NM residents, Google Play Pass promo ends automatically after 12 mos or 6 mos). Cancel anytime. One offer per eligible Verizon account. Add'l terms apply. 19The Disney Bundle includes Disney+, Hulu (ad-supported plan) and ESPN+. Must enroll w/Verizon by 5.31.22. Access content from each service separately, and select ESPN+ content via Hulu. One offer per eligible Verizon account. © 2021 Disney and its related affiliates. 2012 mos of discovery+ (ad-free) from time of enrollment (enroll with Verizon by 11.30.21); then auto-renews at $6.99+ tax/mo. after promo period ends unless you cancel w/Verizon (for NM residents, discovery+ (ad-free) ends automatically after 12mos). Cancel anytime. One offer/eligible Verizon account. Add'l terms apply. © 2021 Discovery or its subsidiaries and affiliates.

