THE BIG SCREEN IS BACK: Ontario Moviegoers Return To Cineplex Theatres Starting Next Friday

TORONTO, July 9, 2021 /CNW/ - (TSX: CGX) - Cineplex, Canada's leading entertainment and media company, announced today that its theatres in Ontario will reopen on Friday, July 16, 2021, much to the delight of movie-lovers across the province. Ontario theatres will open with enhanced safety and cleaning measures and a 50% capacity to a maximum of 1,000 guests per building, in accordance with the details of Stage 3 of the Roadmap to Reopen Ontario as announced today by the Province. Cineplex's entertainment venues - including its locations of The Rec Room and Playdium - will also reopen with physical distancing to a maximum of 1,000 guests per building indoors and 75% outdoors on patios, while strictly adhering to local guidelines as set by public health authorities.

"Our team has been waiting for this day and are thrilled that next week we will finally be able to reopen our doors in Ontario," said Ellis Jacob, President and CEO, Cineplex. "We can now enjoy movies the way that they're meant to be seen, with Cineplex providing the escape of the big screen and big sound that we have all been missing for so long."

As part of the reopening, Cineplex will be showing highly anticipated new releases including Black Widow, F9 The Fast Saga, Space Jam: A New Legacy, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, A Quiet Place Part II, Escape Room: Tournament of Champions, The Forever Purge and The Boss Baby: Family Business. More information on showtimes and tickets will be available Cineplex.com , the Cineplex app or your local theatre starting Wednesday.

Guests visiting Cineplex's theatres and entertainment venues will be able to focus on the magic of the big screen and have fun on the games floor with VenueSafe TM , a set of protocols and procedures that Cineplex follows each and every day to keep employees and guests safe, in accordance with local provincial guidelines. Committed to its guests' safe escape, these protocols include, reduced capacity and enhanced cleaning, safety signage throughout its facilities, reserved seating at theatres and a games-floor configuration at its entertainment venues designed specifically to ensure proper physical distancing between games. Cineplex theatres have safely welcomed millions of guests over the course of the pandemic and there have been zero resulting cases of COVID-19 in Ontario, Canada, or the world.

Cineplex operates a network of 161 theatres and 12 entertainment venues across Canada, all of which have reopened, with the exception of those in Manitoba. On Friday, July 16, 2021, it will reopen as many of its 68 theatres and five entertainment venues across Ontario as possible. The Company also looks forward to the Grand Opening of The Rec Room at Park Place in Barrie on July 26, 2021.

Additional Onsite Media ProtocolsReporters will be permitted inside theatres during operating hours to capture footage and interview local spokespeople (select markets), but for health and safety reasons we ask that media kindly contact a member of the Cineplex Communications team before arrival by emailing PressRoom@Cineplex.com . In order to ensure physical distancing and limit the number of news media in theatres, B-roll is available to complement reporters' stories.

About Cineplex Cineplex (TSX: CGX) is a top-tier Canadian brand that operates in the film entertainment and content, amusement and leisure, and media sectors. As a leading entertainment and media company, Cineplex welcomes millions of guests annually through its circuit of theatres and location-based entertainment ("LBE") venues across the country. In addition to being Canada's largest and most innovative film exhibitor, Cineplex also operates successful businesses in digital commerce (CineplexStore.com), food service, alternative programming (Cineplex Events), cinema media (Cineplex Media), digital place-based media (Cineplex Digital Media "CDM") and amusement solutions (Player One Amusement Group "P1AG"). Additionally, Cineplex operates an LBE business through Canada's newest destinations for 'Eats & Entertainment' (The Rec Room), and entertainment complexes specifically designed for teens and families (Playdium). Cineplex is a joint venture partner in SCENE, Canada's largest entertainment loyalty program.

Proudly recognized as having one of the country's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Cineplex employs approximately 13,000 people in its offices across Canada and the United States. To learn more visit Cineplex.com or download the Cineplex App.

