The Big Black Book Of Electronic Surveillance Reveals Advanced Surveillance Technologies And The Companies That Produce Them For Government

WASHINGTON, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- C5IS today announced "The Big Black Book of Electronic Surveillance," the first publicly-available treatise to reveal leading companies that produce and sell spyware to government agencies worldwide.

WASHINGTON, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- C5IS today announced "The Big Black Book of Electronic Surveillance," the first publicly-available treatise to reveal leading companies that produce and sell spyware to government agencies worldwide.

"The Big Black Book" opens the door to the world of surveillance technologies used to monitor opposing nation states, criminals, terrorists and entire populaces: packet monitoring, analytics and artificial intelligence, offensive cyber, mobile location, open source intelligence including facial recognition and voice biometrics, lawful intercept, and military surveillance solutions.

This volume explores the advanced surveillance technologies used by the United States, Russia, China, Israel, India, France, Germany, the United Kingdom and other nations to undermine opponents and win political advantage on the digital field of combat. It also examines the surveillance work of global technology brands that sell commercial technology wares to the public while surreptitiously developing spyware for government agencies.

The mission of "The Big Black Book of Electronic Surveillance" is to provide affordable access to the facts on surveillance solutions and their providers in one detailed, encyclopedic source with historic accuracy. The 604-page book, complete with a Glossary explaining technology terminology common to the business, is available on Amazon in print and Kindle versions.

About C5IS

C5IS is the most widely read source of information on surveillance technologies for law enforcement, government agencies, military intelligence, communications companies and technology leaders in the field. The publication is followed by members in over 130 nations.

Media Contact:

Ken JonesPR & Communications Specialist(Mobile) 571 228 2880 289882@email4pr.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-big-black-book-of-electronic-surveillance-reveals-advanced-surveillance-technologies-and-the-companies-that-produce-them-for-government-301214350.html

SOURCE C5IS