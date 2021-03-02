The Best Scar Cream Of 2021 Is Scar Protocol

SEATTLE, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Javad Sajan, a Seattle plastic surgeon, often observed patients trying various creams, salves, and scar treatments to reduce the visibility of their scars after surgery. Many of these scar solutions were not safe and harmed healing. This resulted in the patients inadvertently making their scars worse, thicker, and red. After trying various creams and learning what worked, Dr. Sajan developed and tested Scar Protocol.

Scar Protocol is a five-phase system designed to treat specific life cycles of scarring over a full year. Consisting of five scar creams and a specialized wash, Scar Protocol minimizes scarring and promotes healing. Unlike other scar creams, Scar Protocol begins treatment within six months of receiving your injury or surgical scar. Treating the scar early creates better results than treating an already formed scar.

Over the course of the twelve month treatment period, Scar Protocol delivers vital nutrients such as vitamin E, phytosterols, peptides, and proteins. It also promotes collagen production. Scar Protocol also contains premier ingredients like purified snail mucin. This unique blend of ingredients aids epithelialization, decreases inflammation, and boosts cell turnover rates to promote imperceptible scarring.

Scar Protocol offers free scar consultations with scar experts. The entire five phase, one year scar cream treatment kit can be purchased online for $300. Scar Protocol also offers a 90 day money back guarantee because they truly believe you will find benefit from their product.

Scar Protocol is unlike any existing scar cream or system and developed with patient's goals in mind. Concerning the creation of Scar Protocol, Dr. Javad Sajan says, "Scar Protocol was created because of a need. A need to help give our patients the best possible result that's lower risk, safe, and something that really works and helps."

About Scar Protocol: Scar Protocol is a high end scar cream that consists of a five phase system. It treats scarring during the healing phases to provide scarring that looks almost invisible. Developed by a plastic surgeon, Scar Protocol was specially designed for use after surgery and can treat scars forming from other injuries. Using naturally derived ingredients and undergoing four years of clinical testing, Scar Protocol is the best scar cream available.

Contact: Sabrina SajanPhone: 206-880-7402Email: hello@scarprotocol.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-best-scar-cream-of-2021-is-scar-protocol-301238640.html

SOURCE Scar Protocol