The Best Pools Begin With The Best Pump

NEW Jandy ® ePump ™ is redesigned for increased energy savings and easier installation

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fluidra, ® a leading manufacturer of innovative automatic pool cleaners and pool equipment, has updated its high performance ePump™ with an advanced new motor engineered to enhance power and efficiency and make installation and maintenance easier for pool professionals.

The optimal pump to use when building high-end, multi-feature pools, the Jandy ePump is designed to save pool owners over $1,100 in electrical costs* while providing peaceful operation with exclusive "Quiet Pump" technology that controls flow dynamics within the pump to make less noise.

Equipped with the industry's largest capacity smooth surface basket for reduced maintenance and superior performance, the improved ePump also offers greater flexibility with pool pad setup by providing a variety of installation possibilities.

Available in 2.2 and 2.7 THP models, the ePump includes a RS485 Quick Connect port for faster installation and service, and is powered by an auto-sensing dual voltage variable-speed motor that automatically recognizes and adapts to 115- or 230-volt power supplies.

Furthermore, the ePump features two independent auxiliary relays, which enable the pump to control additional pool equipment, such as a salt chlorinator and/or booster pump, without the need for separate timeclocks. When paired with Jandy's iQPUMP01, homeowners can enjoy a simple, low cost automation system controlled through the industry-leading iAquaLink® app. Additionally, on-board dry contacts permit relays from external devices to control the pump's run time and speed without the need for a traditional variable-speed pump controller.

The Jandy ePump is completely programmable and customizable, capable of working with the complete Jandy® AquaLink® line of automation systems, iQPUMP01, or the JEP-R controller. Additionally, easy controller setup auto-detects connection to an automation system or a traditional controller, eliminating the need to adjust settings manually.

*Based on a 28,000 gallon pool with two turnovers per day at an energy cost of $0.195/kWh vs. comparable single speed pumps; when tested in accordance with the applicable requirements of 10 CFR 429.

About FluidraFluidra is a publicly listed company focused on developing innovative products, services and IoT solutions for the residential and commercial pool markets, globally. The company operates in over 45 countries and owns a portfolio of some of the industry's most recognized and trusted brands, including Jandy ®, Polaris ®, and Zodiac ®. To learn more about Fluidra, visit fluidrausa.com or call 800-822-7933.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-best-pools-begin-with-the-best-pump-301142141.html

SOURCE Fluidra